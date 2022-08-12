Gennady Golovkin hints at retirement after Canelo Alvarez trilogy bout

Gennady Golovkin has hinted that he will retire after his trilogy bout with Canelo Alvarez next month.

Golovkin and Alvarez will fight for a third time in Las Vegas on September 17th, as the two look to settle a long-running feud after a draw in the first fight back in September 2017.

Alvarez has insisted that their fight has become personal, saying at a recent press conference that Golovkin is an “asshole” who pretends to be a nice guy and vowed to force his opponent into retirement.

The experienced Kazakhstani boxer was speaking to The Sun and seemed unperturbed by Alvarez’s comments, indicating that he may chose to retire regardless of how next month’s fight goes.

Gennady Golovkin on Canelo Alvarez.

“I’m going to retire soon anyway. With his help or without his help. Let’s face it, I’m 40 years old and nearing my retirement.”

In regards to Alvarez’s comments about the fight being personal, Golovkin insisted that he doesn’t harbour any strong feelings towards his Mexican opponent.

“I don’t feel any hatred towards him. To me, he’s just an athlete, just another human being. Just a boxer,” Golovkin explained.

“I guess that’s how he as a human being decided to behave and decided to think of himself, love himself and position himself.”

Age may prove to be a major factor.

Golovkin and Alvarez went the distance in both of their previous fights, with the first being judged a split decision draw while the second was a majority decision win for the Mexican.

Both fights were very close, although four years have passed since they last shared a ring, with Alvarez now 32 years old, while Golovkin is 40.

The Kazakhstani boxer has won all four of his fights since his defeat to Alvarez, although he has slowed down noticeably and is the underdog for the trilogy bout.

Alvarez is coming off the back of a defeat however, as Dmitry Bivol got the better of him in a world light heavyweight title fight, although he is fighting Golovkin at his preferred super middleweight.

