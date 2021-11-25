Gennadiy Golovkin speaks out on the possibility of a third fight against Canelo Alvarez

Gennadiy Golovkin has said that a third bout against Canelo Alvarez remains a possibility, but that there haven’t been any recent discussions between the two.

The two men first fought in a world middleweight title bout back in September 2017, which resulted in a controversial split draw, with one judge giving the decision to Golovkin, one to Alvarez and one judging that it was a draw.

Alvarez won the second fight by majority decision, in another very close bout. Although Golovkin and his trainer did not argue that Alvarez shouldn’t have been awarded the decision, they did say that it was close enough to warrant a third fight.

Gennadiy Golovkin on the chances of a third bout against Canelo Alvarez.

That second fight took place over three years ago, although Golovkin told Sky Sports that he still believes that a third bout between himself and Alvarez is a possibility.

“This fight is possible. Theoretically, nothing has changed. There are certain questions which have been posed. They are still open, they remain unanswered,” Golovkin said.

“We have been discussing it but haven’t moved towards this fight for quite some time.”

Big Drama in Japan 💥 See you on December 29 🇯🇵

日本で会えることを楽しみにしています#GGGMurata pic.twitter.com/pngUQI3URL — Gennadiy Golovkin (@GGGBoxing) November 12, 2021

Canelo is moving up to cruiserweight.

A bout between Alvarez and Golovkin any time soon is looking unlikely, after the pound-for-pound number one announced that he was moving up to cruiserweight to fight WBC champion Ilunga Makabu.

The move is a particularly brave one, as Alvarez has fought most recently at super middleweight, two weight classes below cruiserweight.

Alvarez has fought at light heavyweight once before when he beat Sergey Kovalev to claim the WBO light heavyweight title, but Makabu will be comfortably the biggest opponent he has ever faced.

Golovkin has said that he currently has no interest in moving up a weight class, and will fight Ryoto Murata in a middleweight world title fight next month.

