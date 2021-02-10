Heavyweight contender Otto Wallin gives prediction for Fury vs Joshua

Share and Enjoy !

Swedish heavyweight boxer Otto Wallin has predicted that Tyson Fury will defeat Anthony Joshua in their upcoming world title bout.

Wallin went all 12 rounds with Fury back in September 2019 but ultimately lost by unanimous decision in what has been his only professional loss to date.

Despite coming into the bout as a heavy underdog, Wallin gave a good account of himself and left Fury with a nasty cut above his eye.

Wallin prediction for Joshua vs Fury.

The heavyweight boxer has also fought Joshua on two occasions as an amateur, but lost both bouts against the British heavyweight.

Wallin exposed some weakness in Fury’s fighting when the two came face to face. But the Swede told Sky Sports that he expects the Gypsy King to get the better of Joshua when they come to blows.

“I think AJ versus Fury is the fight to be made. I wanna see it and the world wants to see it. They are the two best heavyweights in the world right now and we need that fight.

“I’ve been watching AJ’s fight with Breazeale lately and AJ has got a great style and he’s got all the tools to beat Fury but I’m not sure how much AJ trusts himself.

“I think Fury has a strong mind and good confidence and sometimes that’s more important than anything. That’s why I believe Fury would win,” Wallin commented.

“I hope I get another shot at him.”

Next up for the Swede is American boxer Dominic Breazeale, who himself has fought two heavyweight champions in the shape of Joshua and Deontay Wilder.

While Wallin’s focus is currently on his next opponent, a rematch with Fury is in his plans for the future.

Ops I did it again @ringmagazine belt 4 times baby. Holy grail of 🥊 blessed by god. pic.twitter.com/PeTFsBpWqj — TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) January 22, 2021

“My dream is to fight and win the world title so for right now I just have to keep fighting and improving so when I get the shot I’ll be ready to grab it with both hands.

“The Tyson Fury rematch is not my top priority but I truly hope I get another shot at him.

“I just have to keep fighting and winning and show that I’m worthy of a rematch and when the time comes I’m ready to go in and beat him,” Wallin said.

