Frank Warren reveals why Tyson Fury won’t fight Anthony Joshua in late December

Frank Warren has revealed that Tyson Fury won’t fight Anthony Joshua in late December as he hopes to face Oleksandr Usyk in either February or March.

Fury has offered Joshua a 60/40 purse split to fight him at either Wembley Stadium in London on November 26th or at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff on December 3rd.

Joshua is understood to prefer a date of December 17th, to give him more time to prepare for the fight after his loss to Usyk last month, but Fury is adamant he will not fight so late in the month.

Fury’s promoter Frank Warren was speaking to IFL TV about the ongoing negotiations for the fight and revealed why the WBC heavyweight champion is eager to fight as soon as is realistically possible.

Frank Warren on the dates set for Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua.

“The only reason this has come about is because the intention was for the unification fight [against Usyk] to take place in December,” Warren revealed.

“That’s where Tyson’s head was and also Usyk’s. Subsequently Usyk said that he was not available and wouldn’t be available until February or March.

“So the reason Tyson wants to fight [in either November or early December], as he said he feels he’s comfortable in beating whoever is put in front of him, but what he wants to make sure of is there’s no problem for the Usyk fight in February or March.

“He needs a decent run up to that, especially with Christmas. So he doesn’t want to do it late in December, that’s why he wanted to do it earlier. That’s why the original proposed date was the 12th [of November].

“He’s moved on from that but he doesn’t want to push it back any further.”

Negotiations are ongoing.

Fury is frequently posting on social media to pressure Joshua into accepting the fight, claiming he has yet to hear from his fellow British heavyweight.

While Joshua’s team are understood to be happy with the 60/40 purse split in favour of Fury, the date for the fight could still prove to be a sticking point.

Both camps say their boxers will fight again before the end of the year if the bout between Fury and Joshua doesn’t go ahead, with the former aiming to return to the ring in November, while the latter hopes to fight again in December.

