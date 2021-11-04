Frank Warren expects Tyson Fury to ‘do a job’ on Dillian Whyte

Frank Warren has backed Tyson Fury to “do a job” on Dillian Whyte should the two come to blows in the near future.

Whyte is set to be named as Fury’s mandatory challenger by the WBC, with a fight between the two British heavyweights possibly taking place early next year.

Fury is yet to state his interest in a fight with Whyte, but should he refuse he will be stripped of his WBC heavyweight title, which would put future fights against the likes of Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua in major doubt.

The Gypsy King’s co-promoter Warren was speaking to IFL TV about a potential bout between Fury and Whyte and argued that his man would beat his mandatory challenger based on the two boxer’s previous fights against Derek Chisora.

Frank Warren on Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte.

“I think he’ll do a job on him. I just look at the form line. I look at Dillian Whyte fighting Derek Chisora twice. I think the first fight Chisora nicked it, but the decision was given to Dillian,” Warren said.

“The second fight, Derek was winning that fight till Dillian pulled it out the bag and done what he had to do, which was a good finish and he did that.

“Then I look at what Tyson did with Derek Chisora. I mean, that was a better Derek Chisora. That was a younger Derek Chisora. For me, Derek didn’t win a second of any round.

“Going into that fight I fancied Derek would give him a real problem and I fancied Derek may beat him, but Tyson done an absolute job on him.”

FRANK WARREN (RAW!) – ON WHYTE BEING A FREE AGENT, FURY/WBC, JOSHUA, DAZN/BT REPORTS & PAUL v FURY…CLICK THE LINK TO WATCH FULL INTERVIEW https://t.co/3IlMQSjP6E — IFL TV (@IFLTV) November 3, 2021

The Body Snatcher looks set to finally get a world title shot.

Whyte has been regarded as one of the top heavyweight’s in the world for a number of years now, but he has not yet had the opportunity to fight for a major world title.

The British fighter first won the WBC’s interim heavyweight title back in July 2019, but he has had to wait patiently for a shot at Fury, who he has called out on numerous occasions over the last few years.

The WBC announced that the winner of Whyte’s fight with Otto Wallin would be announced as Fury’s mandatory challenger, but Whyte had to pull out of the fight due to a shoulder injury and has stated that he wants to fight the Gypsy King next.

Fury is yet to publicly announce his intention to fight Whyte, and will spend time training his younger brother Tommy over the next six weeks ahead of his fight with Jake Paul on December 18th.

