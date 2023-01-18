Frank Warren gives timeframe for Tyson Fury’s fight with Oleksandr Usyk

Frank Warren believes Tyson Fury will fight Oleksandr Usyk in late March or early April in an undisputed world heavyweight title fight.

While the fight between Fury and Usyk was originally slated to take place in February or March, negotiations are still ongoing, with a location for the bout still not decided on.

Both men do seem very eager to fight, as just yesterday Fury posted a video on social media calling Usyk out, although he gave no real indication of when or where the two could meet in the ring.

Fury’s promoter Frank Warren has shed some light on the situation however, as he told TalkSport that he believes the fight will “definitely” happen and that it could take place as soon as late March.

Frank Warren on Tyson Fury v Oleksandr Usyk.

“We’re very far down the road, but there are a couple of things we’ve got to work on. We’re trying to get to a point where we can announce it fairly soon and we all think it’s going to happen,” Warren said.

“We’re expecting a couple of offers this week, but none of them have come through and then Tyson has to make his decision.

“I hope it’s going to happen at the end of March, early April, that’s where we’re looking at the moment. So, fingers crossed we get it over the line for that date, but it will definitely, definitely happen.”

Saudi Arabia is the frontrunner to host the fight.

Warren hasn’t received any official offers to host the fight, although Saudi Arabia is the current frontrunner, having also staged Usyk’s rematch with Anthony Joshua.

The UK is also in the running to host the fight, as Fury has fought on home soil in his last two heavyweight title defences, while Usyk defeated Joshua for the first time in London.

While negations are ongoing, Warren has stressed that Usyk’s team are far easier to deal with than Joshua’s, as an agreement could not be reached between the former world heavyweight champion and Fury last year.

