Frank Warren names three potential fights for Tyson Fury after Deontay Wilder

Boxing promoter Frank Warren has named the three fighters Tyson Fury will likely face after his third bout with Deontay Wilder.

Fury was expected to fight Anthony Joshua after his third bout against Wilder, as long as he beats the American, but Joshua’s loss to Oleksandr Usyk has left the future of the heavyweight division looking very uncertain.

Joshua and Usyk are expected to fight again next year after the Londoner activated the rematch clause in the pair’s contract, which means Fury is unlikely to fight either man soon after his fight with Wilder.

Warren was speaking to the BBC about Fury’s future options and revealed that the ‘Gyspy King’ was likely to fight in the UK again after his showdown with Wilder in Las Vegas.

Frank Warren on potential upcoming fights for Tyson Fury.

“If Tyson wins the fight we’ll sit down. There’s a few options there. Usyk would be a massive fight here. The Joshua fight is still a massive fight,” Warren said.

“Dillian Whyte is a big fight, providing he beats Otto Wallin which isn’t a foregone conclusion. There’s some big fights for him.

“I do believe the public buys into that fight even if AJ isn’t champion. AJ’s said a lot of things since the fight [and] a lot of nonsense from ‘doctor’ [Eddie] Hearn about his eye.

“You got beat by the better man on the night and Joshua said that, to his credit. Joshua is a big fight. They keep talking about him still learning. He’s 32 years old. He’s an Olympic champion and world champion.”

Dillian Whyte could be best placed to fight the ‘Gypsy King’ next.

Of the top five heavyweights in the world, according to The Ring, Whyte appears best placed to fight Fury should he overcome Wilder in their world heavyweight title fight.

Fury has spoken about how he likes to stay active on numerous occasions, and after the 20-month break between his second and third fights with Wilder, the 33-year-old is unlikely to want to wait until after Joshua and Usyk’s second bout.

Whyte is also fighting this month, against Swedish heavyweight Otto Wallin, which means that both he and Fury would be available to fight early next year if both British boxers win their upcoming bouts.

