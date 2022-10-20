Frank Warren defends decision to stage Tyson Fury fight with Derek Chisora

Frank Warren has defended the decision to stage a third fight between Tyson Fury and Derek Chisora.

Fury will fight Chisora for a third time in December, after negotiations for a bout with Anthony Joshua fell apart despite both boxers seeming eager to share a ring with one another.

The announcement of the trilogy fight between Fury and Chisora has been met with a mixed response at best, which has been acknowledged by the promoters.

Queensbury Promotions boss Frank Warren was speaking at the pre-fight press conference and listed off every heavyweight contender ranked ahead of Chisora, according to Box Rec, and explained why each of them were unavailable.

Frank Warren explains why Tyson Fury is fighting Derek Chisora.

“He’s the highest rated available fighter if you go on Box Rec. I’m going to read these out quickly to cut through why we made this fight,” Warren started.

“Number one is [Oleksandr] Usyk. Usyk was not available, he said he couldn’t fight in December. Anthony Joshua, we wasted a month on that, he’s not available. Deontay Wilder fought last week. Andy Ruiz is fighting Wilder in a mandatory.

“Then there’s Dillian Whyte, who Tyson has beaten. Then you’ve got Joe Joyce, who wouldn’t be available because he’s only fought recently. [Luis] Ortiz, who got beat recently. Then you’ve got Joseph Parker, who Joe Joyce beat.

“Number nine is Derek Chisora and number 10 is [Kubrat] Pulev. So that is the independent rankings. So that’s why we are where we are with the highest available contender, who is Derek ‘War’ Chisora.”

Uysk: Not available

AJ: We wasted a month on that

Wilder: Fought last week

Ruiz: Fighting Wilder

Whyte: Tyson’s beat

Joyce: Fought recently

Ortiz: Beat recently

Parker: Beaten by Joyce Chisora is the next in line… ➡️ https://t.co/3qjB1b8Qmt pic.twitter.com/eGGVWURijy — Boxing on BT Sport 🥊 (@BTSportBoxing) October 20, 2022

Undisputed title fight with Oleksandr Usyk is on the horizon.

Although a third fight between Fury and Chisora is unlikely to excite many fans, an undisputed world heavyweight title fight against Usyk certainly would.

Both Fury and Usyk seem eager to become the undisputed world heavyweight champion, and if the former does overcome Chisora in December, the fight could happen early next year.

