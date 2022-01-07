Frank Warren confirms date for next Tyson Fury fight

Frank Warren has confirmed that Tyson Fury will fight on March 26th, whether or not an agreement can be reached with Dillian Whyte.

Fury has been ordered by the WBC to defend his world heavyweight title against Whyte, and have ordered the two British heavyweights to come to an agreement on the fight by January 11th.

If the pair can’t come to an agreement, the WBC will order a purse split of 80/20 in favour of Fury, which Whyte’s team would not be overly pleased with.

Frank Warren confirms the date of Tyson Fury’s next fight.

Negotiations between Fury’s and Whyte’s teams are currently ongoing, but Warren has told IFL TV that no matter what happens in those discussions, that a date has been set for his fighter’s next bout.

“Tyson wants to fight by the end of March. We’re all, as a team, looking at other situations as well but whatever happens, he will fight on the 26th of March. That’s what the objective is,” Warren said.

“I’m not going to say where it is. We do have a date here, but it could be somewhere else. But the facts of the matter is, that’s when he wants to fight. That’s where we’re at.”

‘I TOLD YOU IT WOULD BE 80-20’ – FRANK WARREN REACTS TO FURY v WHYTE WBC PURSE SPLIT RULING / & CONFIRMS JOE SMITH JR v CALLUM JOHNSON IS OFF!: https://t.co/pk3ktMKv8B@frankwarren_tv — IFL TV (@IFLTV) January 6, 2022

‘It shouldn’t even be 80/20.’

Plenty of eyebrows were raised when it was reported that the WBC had decided on a purse split of 80/20 in favour of Fury, especially as Whyte is the governing body’s interim heavyweight champion.

Although many have argued that Whyte should be receiving a bigger slice of the pie, Warren believes an 80/20 split is actually quite generous.

“I’ve always said that from day one. What happens is that every time a boxer fights for a title they lodge their contracts with the relevant governing body,” Warren explained.

“The contracts that [Whyte] has lodged for his past few fights, the last one was 300 grand and the one prior to that was approximately 500 grand. Tyson’s last fight was 20 million.

“So it could be nothing other than an 80/20 split. If you look at the money that they earned on their last fights it shouldn’t even be 80/20. But it is what it is.”

Read More About: Frank Warren, tyson fury