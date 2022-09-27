Frank Warren suggests Anthony Joshua fight could still happen despite Tyson Fury statement

Frank Warren has suggested that there is still hope for a fight between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua despite the former insisting it’s off.

Although negotiations between Fury and Joshua’s team are progressing well behind the scenes according to both sides, the WBC heavyweight champion took to Instagram to say the fight is off.

Fury set an arbitrary deadline of 5pm on Monday for Joshua to sign the contract, and despite promoters from both sides meeting yesterday to discuss details, he has claimed that his fellow British heavyweight has missed his chance.

Tyson Fury claims the Anthony Joshua fight is off.

“Well guys, it’s official. D-day has come and gone. It’s gone past five o’clock, Monday. No contract has been signed. It’s officially over for Joshua. He is now out in the cold with the wolfpack,” Fury said in an Instagram story.

“Forget about it. Idiot. Coward. Shithouse. Body builder. Always knew it. Always knew you didn’t have the minerals to fight the Gypsy king.

“Regardless of what the fuck you say now, I don’t really care. Good luck with your career, and your life. End of. Peace out.”

Still hope for a deal to be struck.

Frank Warren, Fury’s promoter, appeared on TalkSport soon after Fury had announced that the fight was off, and explained that it would be a “huge undertaking” for everything to be agreed upon on Monday.

“We’re trying to get it done by today. We’re working very hard to get it over the line. If everyone agreed everything, it would be a huge undertaking, but we could do it that way,” Warren said.

“Tyson has told me what he wants. They’ve had the contract for ten days and he’s lost patience with it. We’re trying to make it work and we had a good meeting today so we’ll see what happens.”

Although Warren also questioned why Joshua and his team had not signed in the ten days since the contract was sent, he did reveal that there have been plenty of conversations between the two sides in that time.

Fury has stated that he wants to fight Mahmoud Charr next instead of Joshua, a match up which is unlikely to excite many boxing fans.

