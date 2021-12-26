Frank Bruno issues Tyson Fury stark warning over ‘powerful’ Dillian Whyte

Frank Bruno has warned Tyson Fury that he will “hit the floor” if Dillian Whyte lands a clean punch on him.

Although a date is yet to be confirmed, a fight between Fury and Whyte is expected in February or March of next year, after the latter was named as the WBC heavyweight champion’s mandatory challenger.

Fury will be the favourite to win the fight, and he has expressed plenty of confidence in being able to beat Whyte, although there is always the chance of a knock out victory for either fighter in heavyweight boxing.

Former WBC heavyweight champion Bruno was speaking to DAZN and warned Fury that Whyte is more than capable of handing the ‘Gyspy King’ his first loss in professional boxing.

Frank Bruno on Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte.

“It’s a good fight, Dillian Whyte is very powerful. Tyson Fury is dangerous and can box. What he’s learned, Dillian Whyte wouldn’t know, it would break him. If [Whyte] hits Fury he’ll hit the floor,” Bruno said.

“Tyson Fury is going to show him some movements and upset him. He can adapt. If you’re southpaw he can southpaw, if you dig deep he can dig deep.

“He fought the most dangerous man on the planet, Deontay Wilder, who threw his toys out of the pram.”

Looking forward to some massive fights next year @WBCBoxing pic.twitter.com/sVML4bnsEo — TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) December 14, 2021

Plenty of heavyweight bouts in store for 2022.

Fury’s encounter with Whyte certainly won’t be the only blockbuster heavyweight bout in store next year, with Anthony Joshua’s rematch with Oleksandr Usyk also set to take place in the first half of 2022.

Although things rarely go as planned in the world of professional boxing, Fury has named four fights he wants to have next year, with Whyte first up.

Next up is a fight against Joshua, in what could be an undisputed world heavyweight title fight if the British boxer defeats Usyk in the pair’s rematch.

Fury then wants another fight against Joshua, before a trilogy fight with Derek Chisora, eight years on from their last meeting.

