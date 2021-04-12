Frank Bruno gives his prediction for Tyson Fury vs. Anthony Joshua

Former heavyweight world champion Frank Bruno expects Tyson Fury to beat Anthony Joshua in their upcoming world title fight.

Contract discussions between Fury and Joshua’s camps are currently ongoing but a fight between the two British heavyweights is expected to take place sometime this summer.

Bruno, who won the WBC heavyweight title in 1995, was speaking to the Daily Mirror and backed the “dangerous” Fury to become the undisputed heavyweight world champion.

Let me smash this big useless DOSSER. pic.twitter.com/fi5SpeYggu — TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) April 9, 2021

“As for Fury versus Joshua, Fury is in front for me. He is a very dangerous guy because he doesn’t give a monkey’s who’s in front of him,” Bruno said.

“He is a much better fighter than a lot of people give him credit for. He can move, he can punch, and he knows how to wind up his opponents with all different sorts of stuff.”

‘I don’t know how he lost to Andy Ruiz Jr.’

While the 59-year-old does rate Joshua highly, he feels the Watford native is lacking in both discipline and experience.

“Anthony Joshua is very hungry as well but he still has a lot to learn. He needs a little bit more discipline and I don’t know how he lost to that guy Andy Ruiz Jr,” Bruno commented.

“I haven’t got anything against Joshua but Fury is a very underestimated guy and he’s a force to be reckoned with. As is Joshua, but Joshua needs a little bit more seasoning.”

Public service announcement. More official news to follow, stay tuned. pic.twitter.com/b0TkFvQlGr — Anthony Joshua (@anthonyjoshua) April 11, 2021

While no official details of the fight contract between Joshua and Fury have been released yet, the former took to Twitter on Sunday night to announce the first official offer to host the bout had been made.

Fury recently said that Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Uzbekistan, Russia, America and England had all offered to host the fight, but gave no indication of which one he would prefer.

