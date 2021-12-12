Former world champion questions if ‘Mother Time’ is catching up with Katie Taylor

Former world light middleweight champion Sergio Mora has questioned whether age is catching up with Katie Taylor.

Taylor again successfully defended her lightweight titles last night as she defeated Kazakhstani challenger Firuza Sharipova, in what was her 20th professional bout.

The Irishwoman has yet to lose in professional boxing, but she has looked somewhat off her usual pace in her three fights this year, and struggled at times against her relatively-unknown opponent in Liverpool.

Sergio Mora on Katie Taylor.

Former world champion and DAZN commentator Mora took to Twitter to express his opinion on Taylor’s performance and argued that the Irishwoman should look to fight Amanda Serrano as soon as possible.

“Katie Taylor wasn’t the sharpest today but got the job done. Serrano fight better happen next for Taylor because “Mother Time” don’t wait either,” Mora tweeted.

Katie Taylor wasn’t the sharpest today but got the job done. Serrano fight better happen next for Taylor because “Mother Time” don’t wait either. #boxing — Sergio Mora (@TheLatinSnake_) December 11, 2021

Amanda Serrano awaits.

Taylor now looks all but certain to face world featherweight champion Serrano next, as long as the Cuban boxer wins her fight against Miriam Gutiérrez next weekend.

A bout between Taylor and Serrano has been talked about for a number of years now, and it looks like the wait is almost over, as boxing promoter Eddie Hearn is confident that the fight will take place at Madison Square Garden in April 2022.

Serrano is the younger of the two at 33, although she has spent a long time in professional boxing, having first fought back in 2009.

Taylor isn’t much older at 35-years-old, but her performances this year haven’t been her best, although she has insisted that she has no plans to retire any time soon.

Holding my pop at 135, my nutritionist is a beast..

I feel Faster & Stronger than before. My endurance is ridiculous aswell.

I did 18rds of sparring the other day. Now my coaches want to keep me at 8rds max my next 2 sessions.

Let’s Get It! pic.twitter.com/Hph1nO5Cnd — Amanda Serrano (@Serranosisters) December 7, 2021

Read More About: amanda serrano, katie taylor, sergio mora