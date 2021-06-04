“The beef is all these guys look up to me, steal my blueprint and then they hate on me.”

Floyd Mayweather has said he would be “absolutely” open to fighting Conor McGregor for a second time after his bout with Logan Paul.

Former five-weight world champion Mayweather stopped McGregor in the 10th round in his 50th professional fight in 2017 and has expressed interest in getting into the ring with the Irishman again.

Mayweather was speaking to Showtime Sports ahead of his exhibition bout with YouTuber Logan Paul and confirmed that he would come face to face with McGregor again in what he claimed would be an “easy” fight for him.

👑🥊 | All work is 𝗘𝗔𝗦𝗬 work@FloydMayweather says he would have no problem taking on @TheNotoriousMMA again… 🍿🇺🇸🇮🇪 📺🌴 | #MayweatherPaul Sunday night, Sky Sports Box Office! pic.twitter.com/onS6BYGzbt — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) June 4, 2021

Floyd Mayweather: Conor McGregor rematch is a possibility.

“Absolutely,” Mayweather said when asked if he would fight McGregor for a second time.

“The beef is all these guys look up to me, steal my blueprint and then they hate on me.”

Mayweather Promotions CEO Leonard Ellerbe echoed his fighter’s comments, saying that Mayweather was interested in another fight with McGregor as things are “very personal” between the two.

“When I say to Conor, if you’re listening. You can get that too. Most definitely. That right there is very personal,” Ellerbe explained.

“After everything, where they left the ring, they hugged, but things are a little different now.”

Mayweather on whether he would fight Jake Paul after Logan.

Mayweather was also asked by ESPN reporter Cameron Wolfe about whether he would fight Logan’s younger brother Jake after his bout with the elder Paul brother on Sunday.

While the American fighter didn’t rule out fighting the younger Paul brother in the future, he claimed that neither of them were real fighters.

“These guys have done good. I take my hat off to these guys. They have done good to fool the public about being some real fighters,” Mayweather commented.

Asked Floyd Mayweather if he’d fight Jake Paul next once he takes care of Logan Paul Sunday. “These guys have done a great job fooling the public that they are real fighters..I ain’t got to use my A game, my B game, my C game. I can use my Z game. Don’t even gotta hit him hard.” pic.twitter.com/X8VHHnP6nL — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) June 3, 2021

“Man, you’re going to find out on Sunday. This is the truth. This is real, man. I ain’t even got to use my A game. I ain’t got to use my A game, my B game, my C game. I can use my Z game. I don’t even got to hit him hard.”

Although Mayweather refused to say whether he would fight Jake Paul next, he has shown interest in training the younger Paul brother’s next opponent – former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley.

Read More About: conor mcgregor, floyd mayweather, Jake Paul, Logan Paul