Floyd Mayweather open to Conor McGregor rematch as he claims he won’t be hurt

Floyd Mayweather has said he is hoping to fight Conor McGregor next year, as he isn’t in any danger of being hurt by the Irishman.

Mayweather brought his professional boxing career to an end in 2017 with a TKO victory against McGregor, although he has taken part in exhibition bouts against Tenshin Nasukawa, Logan Paul and Don Moore since.

The 45-year-old is taking on Japanese MMA fighter Mikuru Asakura in another exhibition bout this weekend and has no plans to stop fighting any time soon.

Although he would prefer to only take part in exhibition bouts, Mayweather told the Daily Mail that he is open to sharing a ring with McGregor for a second time in a full blown professional fight.

Floyd Mayweather on a Conor McGregor rematch.

“I want to go out there this weekend and have fun [against Mikuru Asakura]. Then I have another exhibition in Dubai in November and me and Conor McGregor in 2023,” Mayweather said.

“We don’t know if it’s going to be an exhibition or a real fight. But there’s been talks of both. I would prefer an exhibition… I am not into fights where I am going to take any real punishment.

“So, guys like Conor McGregor and guys that don’t really hit hard such as YouTubers or UFC guys, I don’t really mind colliding with those kinds of individuals but nothing where I am going to put myself in a position where I am going to harm myself or hurt myself.”

📅ON THIS DAY: Mayweather silences McGregor🤫 ⏪@FloydMayweather made sure Conor McGregor paid for his taunts as he stopped the MMA star in the tenth round💥 pic.twitter.com/URD5MyhQNC — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) August 26, 2021

The former UFC champion’s future remains up in the air.

McGregor currently has two fights left on his UFC contract, and Dana White recently suggested that he would not be willing to allow the Dubliner to fight Mayweather a second time.

The first fight between McGregor and Mayweather took place with the UFC’s blessing, although White does not seem keen to let his star commodity return to boxing.

There is still no strong indication of when McGregor could return to the octagon however, as the 34-year-old continues to recover from a horrific leg break he suffered in his loss to Dustin Poirier in July 2021.

