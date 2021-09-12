Evander Holyfield loses comeback fight by first round TKO

Vitor Belfort eased to a win against former world heavyweight champion Evander Holyfield, securing a TKO victory in the first round.

Holyfield looked his age against former UFC light heavyweight champion Belfort, who overwhelmed the 58-year-old right from the very start to force the referee to call a stop to the contest within two minutes.

The heavyweight veteran, who was fighting for the first time in 10 years, slipped and fell to the canvas with 50 seconds to go in the first round, before Belfort knocked him down with a left hand just moments after he got to his feet.

Belfort unleashed a flurry of punches after Holyfield beat the count, and the referee stepped in to stop the fight after the 58-year-old didn’t return any punches of his own.

Vitor Belfort's pressure proved to be too much for Evander Holyfield.

Anderson Silva claims first round KO against Tito Ortiz.

Former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva claimed a first round knockout against former UFC light heavyweight champion Tito Ortiz, after absorbing some early pressure himself.

Ortiz looked to have Silva in trouble in the first round as he forced the Brazilian into the corner, before Silva caught Ortiz with a lovely right hook, before finishing the job with a left.

The Californian never looked like beating the count as Silva waltzed nonchalantly to his own corner as the fight was brought to an end.

David Haye secures unanimous decision victory against Joe Fournier.

Former world heavyweight champion David Haye eased to victory against his friend and former sparring partner Joe Fournier, and was awarded a unanimous points decision after eight rounds by the judges.

Haye sent Fournier to the canvas once over the course of the eight rounds and never looked like losing to Fournier, in what proved to be a comfortable return to the ring for the British fighter.

The 40-year-old last fought in May 2018, but Haye looked sharp against an opponent who lacked the skills to really trouble the former two-weight world champion.

