Evander Holyfield accuses Mike Tyson of dodging trilogy fight

Evander Holyfield has claimed that Mike Tyson is making excuses to avoid a trilogy bout between the two former heavyweight world champions.

The pair first fought all the way back in 1996, when Holyfield beat Tyson in the 11th round by TKO. Their second fight ended in disqualification for Iron Mike as he bit his opponent’s ear.

Rumours of a third fight between the pair have been swirling ever since Tyson returned to the ring to fight Roy Jones Jr in an exhibition bout, but as of yet, nothing has been confirmed.

Holyfield recently posted a video to his Instagram account of him training, while writing, “Getting back in my rhythm, just waiting on my dance partner now Mike Tyson to show up. Where you at?”

Holyfield to Tyson: Sign the contract and get in the ring.

The 58-year-old has also claimed that Tyson is avoiding a fight with him, saying that he and the world are ready for a third bout between the two, almost 24 years after they last fought.

“My side tried to make the fight happen and we got nothing but excuses. Now I can see why he wanted a tune-up fight before thinking about fighting me,” Holyfield said in a statement via the Irish Sun.

“Roy Jones was a good local opponent for Mike, but a fight with me would be a global event and the only fight that anyone wants to see is a fight between us.

“There is absolutely no reason why we shouldn’t make it happen. No more excuses. This is the fight that must happen for both our legacies.

“Sign the contract and get in the ring, Tyson. The world is waiting and it’s on you now. I’m ready.”

While Holyfield has not fought since 2011, the former heavyweight world champions looks to be in fantastic shape, despite being almost 60 years old.

Tyson’s recent exhibition fight with Jones Jr was ruled as a split decision draw, as the two men survived eight two minute rounds against one another.

