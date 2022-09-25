Eric Donovan overwhelmed by emotion after being crowned EU champion

Eric Donovan admitted he was overwhelmed with emotion after being crowned as the EBU European Union super featherweight champion.

The Kildare man came through a war with France’s Khalil El Hadri, in which it looked at times that Donovan would be unable to continue, but ended up going the distance to secure a unanimous decision victory.

Donovan had stated his goal of winning a European title before hanging up his gloves after a defeat to Robeisy Ramirez back in February, and the 37-year-old did just that at the Europa Hotel in Belfast.

Speaking to Boxing Bants after the fight, Donovan stressed just how much it meant to him to not not only win a major European title, but to take part in a “classic” fight.

Eric Donovan reacts to becoming a European Union champion.

“I’m a bit speechless now at the moment. I’m overwhelmed, I’m honoured, I’m thrilled, I’ve made a dream come true,” Donovan said.

“I’ve always dreamed about nights like this, ever since I was a young kid, I always thought about classic boxing fights. Ones that are like stories that have different chapters.

“Ones where fighters go down, they get up, they show resilience, they show resolve, they dig down to the soles of their boots, they have to overcome a lot of adversity, all of that.

“These are the classic fights and you often wonder what it would be like to be involved in one of them. I think I just was involved in one of them tonight. I learned a lot about myself out there.”

TÁ SÉ BUAITE AG ERIC DONOVAN! 🇮🇪 Craobh na hEorpa! 🏆🥊 Taispeáinteas den scoth ó Eric Donovan i gcoinne Khalil El Hadri i mBéal Feiriste anocht! BEO/LIVE AR @TG4TV pic.twitter.com/I8eEKmgLOZ — Spórt TG4 (@SportTG4) September 24, 2022

The Kildare man dug deep for the win.

Donovan took plenty of punishment from El Hadri and took a standing count in the fourth round after being seriously hurt by the Frenchman.

The veteran never gave up however, and his tenacity and resilience ultimately proved enough to sway the judges after an exciting 12-round fight.

“I knew I was up against a serious fighter. He was a serious unit as well, he was in great nick, great shape. But there were times in the fight where I felt like I broke his heart,” Donovan explained.

“Even though I was 10 years his senior, and he probably looked at me and saw my last two fights against Zelfa Barrett and Ramirez and getting knocked out, he probably thought he had the power, and he did have the power to be fair to him.

“He could really whack and he probably thought he could take me out as well. But there’s just something inside me. There’s a burning desire to succeed. This reluctance to quit. This unbelievable tenacity to just fight it out, to keep going.”

Read More About: Eric Donovan