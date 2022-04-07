Eric Donovan is aiming for European glory in his final year in professional boxing

Eric Donovan will retire from professional boxing at the end of the year, but he remains determined to get his hands on a European title before hanging up his gloves.

County Kildare man Donovan turned professional at the relatively old age of 31, but has achieved plenty in his six years of prize fighting, having won Celtic and Irish titles.

Those wins gave Donovan the opportunity to fight for the IBF Intercontinental super-featherweight title against Zelfa Barrett, and while the Irishman dominated the first six rounds with a classy display, a few big shots saw the British fighter claim a TKO victory in the eighth round.

That loss didn’t deter Donovan however, and he was set to get a chance at a European title against Italy’s Mario Alfano, but unfortunately a rib injury ruled him out of that bout.

Another big offer came in the form of two-time Olympic gold medallist Robeisy Ramírez, but the Cuban put in a classy display to force a referee stoppage in the third round.

Donovan was speaking as an ambassador for the IABA and An Garda Síochána initiative and admitted he was bitterly disappointed with how his fight against Ramírez turned out.

Eric Donovan on his loss to Robeisy Ramírez.

“You have a plan and your plan A is to go out and follow the tactics, follow the strategy and then navigate the earlier rounds and stay in the fight and try to get a foothold in the fight,” Donovan said.

“That’s the way it was but unfortunately for me, things just didn’t go to plan… The stoppage was the right stoppage, but it was my own wrongdoing almost. I turned away from the punch because the blood was trickling into this eye.

“I turned away from the shot and the shot got me, a full power shot almost, on the back of the head, right behind the ear. I turned my head into it. It’s the most vulnerable part of your body, the back of the head.

“My brain was just scrambled really and I never really recovered. Looking back I was thinking, ‘Maybe I should have locked horns with him from the opening bell and had a go.’ I would have preferred to go out that way, get knocked out on my shield.

“But look, what can you do? You just have to accept it, it’s just the way it was. There’s no shame in losing to a guy of that calibre but I’m just bitterly disappointed with how it went because I believed in myself going into the fight.

“I trained hard and thought I was going to win the fight. If I won the fight it was probably going to be one of the greatest wins for any Irish boxer ever. I genuinely believe that I had the potential and the ability to pull it off.

“But the lowest expectation I had, the lowest expectation of my own self was to give him a good run for his money and go the distance. That’s why I was bitterly disappointed with the way and nature of how it finished.”

Hi Garda – strengthening ties. “Hi Garda” has been a hugely positive programme, renewing the 100 year old relationship between Irish Boxing and @gardainfo The Hi Garda finale took place in St. Michael’s Boxing Club, Athy, with Garda Sean O’Mahony and @ericdonovanbox pic.twitter.com/g8VhfGKJPm — IABA (@IABABOXING) April 7, 2022

‘Boxers have to be saved from themselves.’

Donovan was still on his feet when the referee put a stop to his fight with Ramírez, and the Athy native did look somewhat perturbed that he wasn’t allowed to continue.

While he would have fought on had he have been allowed to, Donovan admits that he wasn’t in the right state to continue and praised the referee for putting an end to the contest.

“I wanted to fight at that time. But putting on my mature hat now, putting on my parent hat as well now, my husband hat, I’ve a lot of things in my life at the moment, a lot of important things,” Donovan explained.

“I probably would have fought but the referee saw something in my eyes and he didn’t like it. He has a duty of care to me and I do remember walking across the ring to shake hands with him about 30, 40 seconds after the fight was stopped, even after I got briefly checked out by the doctors in the corner, and my legs were still like spaghetti legs.

“So that even shows you that I was probably still a bit concussed. When you’re concussed you try your best not to be concussed. It’s like the Gardaí telling you to walk a straight line, pulling you out of your car to walk a straight line, you’ll do your best to try to show them, ‘I’m not concussed, I’m grand!’

“But look, the punch did the damage. Boxers have to be saved from themselves and that’s just reality.”

The long-term effects of boxing isn’t a major concern for Eric Donovan.

The world is now well aware of the damage that repeated blows to the head can do to athletes in a wide variety of sports and is something which Donovan knows needs to be taken very seriously.

On a personal note however, Donovan isn’t particularly worried about any potential long-term effects of concussion, thanks to his ability of being able to avoid punches, rather than being able to absorb them.

“I’ll be honest, and this is the truth, I haven’t really taken a pummelling in a boxing ring. I never really took a pounding or a hiding,” Donovan admitted.

“That fight was over in a flash, but up until that there was nothing going on in the fight. Zelfa Barrett; I schooled him for six rounds and then he caught me with a big punch. I’ve often seen boxers in fights that they win, but they’ve taken a hell of a lot of punishment to win the fight.

“So even throughout my amatuer days I’ve been a slick southpaw mover and counter-puncher, so I don’t worry too much. I know I’m near the end of my career as well so I’m all right in that way.

“But it is something that needs to be taken really seriously because I do notice as well from my amatuer days compared to my professional days, even in the sparring the punches are hard. Lads are punching far harder and far different.

“I grew up on the computer scoring system in the amatuer game. It was kind of like, ‘tap, tap, tap,’ you’re just trying to get a point and get away. So power wasn’t really part of my conditioning, it was always speed, accuracy, landing, go.

“But as a professional, I find the punches coming in now, you can feel the weight of them. Even in sparring, when you get a head shot, or even ones that you block, you can still feel the small buzz in your head. There’s a kick off it. There’s a kick off the shots and you don’t want to be taking too many of them basically.”

The Kildare man aims to be a European champion before hanging up his gloves.

Donovan revealed after his loss to Ramírez that he would end his career as a professional boxer this year, although he plans to fight at least two more times in the coming months.

The 36-year-old is fighting at the Europa Hotel in Belfast on May 14th against an as-of-yet undecided opponent where he will look to get back to winning ways, before hopefully getting a shot at a European title.

“That’s not the last one, I’m hoping that I get another shot at European level. A European title has always been my goal since I turned professional at 31 years of age,” Donovan explained.

“I came close to fighting for one last year and I ended up hurting my ribs. I was supposed to fly to Italy to fight Mario Alfano and I had to pull out of that fight on medical grounds.

“I got two chances to step up to world level in the middle of all that; one against Zelfa Barrett and one against Ramírez. I never, in my wildest dreams, thought I would get a shot at world level. That wasn’t part of the plan.

“So when they were put to me, I could have said no, but I was like, ‘Yeah, let’s go for this!’ This was dream come true stuff. Look, I nearly pulled it off against Barrett, I didn’t get close against Ramírez, but I’ve no regrets.

“But now the focus switches back to the initial plan, which was the European all along. Hopefully I can go out with a bang, that would be nice.”

Winning professional titles wasn’t in Eric Donovan’s original plans.

While the goal for Donovan is now to become a European champion in the professional game, he does admit his primary goal was to originally fight at the Olympics.

That Olympic dream unfortunately never came to fruition, but he has achieved more than he ever would have thought was possible for a boxer who turned professional at the age of 31.

Donovan has no regrets about waiting so long to become a professional, although he does admit that boxers who are aiming to compete for world titles need to do so at a younger age.

“To be honest, you need to be turning pro earlier. You need to be turning pro at around 24 or 25 I’d say and developing over that three year period, then really making your mark at around 28,” Donovan said.

“Around three years later, you should be fighting for the big titles. Because even the fight against Ramírez, if you look back at the sequence before the stoppage, I stepped in and I hit him a bodyshot and an uppercut up the middle to the head.

“If you watch my feet, I’m on my toes, there’s nothing in my punches. Then he counters with a punch and a hook which drives me back. It’s like his whole body hits me, because his feet are stuck to the ground flat.

“That’s the difference between his kind of development in the pro game towards mine. I’ve been conditioned as a computer scoring boxer in the amateur game for years; up on my toes, hitting and moving. I’ve done that for years and years.

“You can’t just unlearn all of that in a short turnaround. But look, an Irish title I won, a Celtic title I won, I’d love to finish up with a European, that would be lovely.

“But I’ve no real regrets about turning pro at the age I did because the Olympics was always where my focus was. Not professional boxing.”

The veteran will turn his attention fully to coaching after retirement.

While his main focus is on his upcoming fights for the year, Donovan does do some coaching at the present moment, and will give his full attention to helping younger boxers when his career comes to an end.

“I’ll go into coaching. I’m already coaching at the minute. There’s a young kid from Tyrone called Jude Gallagher who I think is fantastic,” Donovan commented.

“I think he’s a future superstar of the sport. He’s only 20 years old, he’s already Irish champion, he’s Ulster champion and he’s somebody to watch out for.”

Reigning Irish featherweight professional boxing champion, former five-time Irish amateur boxing champion and double European bronze medallist, Eric Donovan, pictured at the final event of the Hi Garda initiative.

The initiative saw community Gardaí visiting their local boxing clubs to engage and interact with members, with clubs nationwide taking part. The ‘HI GARDA’ programme represented another strengthening of the ties between the IABA and An Garda Síochána, a relationship that is 100 years old.

