Eddie Hearn explains why Anthony Joshua has agreed to Tyson Fury fight

Eddie Hearn has explained that Anthony Joshua agreed to a fight with Tyson Fury as he feels it could be his last opportunity to face him.

Joshua isn’t coming into the proposed fight in the greatest form, as he has lost his last two bouts against Oleksandr Usyk, while Fury remains undefeated in his professional career.

Nonetheless, Joshua agreed to a 60/40 purse split and a date of December 3rd, with broadcasters understood to be the final hurdle to clear before the fight can officially be announced.

Matchroom Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn was speaking to Sky Sports and explained that Joshua believes this could be his one chance to fight his fellow British heavyweight.

Eddie Hearn on Anthony Joshua.

“He thinks, ‘This is my only chance, because if he fights Usyk, win or lose I think he’ll retire.’ Or you never know with Fury, he could just never fight again,” Hearn explained.

“The reason he accepts these terms is he feels this is the only chance he’ll get to fight Tyson Fury. So therefore, okay, it would have been better to come off a victory but we’re here and [Joshua thinks], ‘I can beat him and I feel good.’

“When he drew to [Deontay] Wilder, we offered Fury the fight against AJ and we offered him 60-40 and he said no and he said I’ll only take 50-50. That’s one of the reasons I wanted to push back on some of the terms.

“But in the end it was AJ who overruled and said no just accept it. He’s always believed he can beat him.”

Joshua-Fury update: 258 and @MatchroomBoxing can confirm, on behalf of @anthonyjoshua, that we accepted all terms presented to us by Fury’s team for a fight Dec 3rd last Friday. Due to the Queen’s passing, it was agreed to halt all communication. We are awaiting a response. — 258MGT (@258mgt) September 13, 2022

Can AJ turn his fortunes around?

Joshua is already back in training camp after agreeing to Fury’s terms, although while he may be in peak physical condition, it may prove harder to pick himself up mentally.

The former world heavyweight champion was clearly emotional after his second consecutive loss to Usyk, and although he improved significantly on his performance from the pair’s first fight, it wasn’t enough in the end.

Fury of course is well aware that Joshua may not be full of confidence heading into their fight, and he hasn’t given his long-time rival much time to prepare.

