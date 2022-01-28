Eddie Hearn claims Tyson Fury doesn’t want to fight Oleksandr Usyk

Eddie Hearn has claimed that Tyson Fury doesn’t want to fight Oleksandr Usyk and has labelled the WBC heavyweight champion a “walking contradiction”.

As things stand, Fury looks set to fight Dillian Whyte next, while Usyk will take on Anthony Joshua for a second time in his next bout, although a world heavyweight unification title bout between Fury and Usyk had appeared to be a real possibility.

It was reported that Joshua was considering stepping aside to allow Fury to fight Usyk next, while Whyte would have also presumably received a fee, but such a deal now appears to be off the table.

Matchroom Sport promoter Hearn was speaking to IFL TV about the latest developments and claimed that Fury doesn’t want to face Usyk next, while backing Whyte to beat the ‘Gyspy King’ when they fight in the coming months.

‘YOU’RE A WALKING CONTRADICTION’ – EDDIE HEARN FIRES BACK AT TYSON FURY / UPDATES ON AJ, USYK, WHYTE..21 MINUTE INTERVIEW WITH EDDIE BY CLICKING THIS LINK https://t.co/Mltr9mGBef — IFL TV (@IFLTV) January 28, 2022

Eddie Hearn on the situation with Tyson Fury.

“Tyson Fury’s a walking contradiction. One minute he says, ‘You’re a coward, you’re stepping aside’ and the next minute he’s going ‘You’re the worst businessman in the world, you’ve lost 90 million’,” Hearn said.

“The reality of the situation is; we would be willing to see a long-form agreement with a plan for AJ but we’re not even at that stage. Tyson Fury had the opportunity to discuss… Fury doesn’t want to fight Usyk, in my opinion.

“Because he had the opportunity to do it through these discussions and really, when it came down to it, he really don’t want to. What Fury wants to do is have a little easy one in March, that’s what he really wants to do.

“Now, he’s going to have to fight Dillian Whyte, and by the way, after all of this kerfuffle, he’ll get beaten by Dillian Whyte, he’ll get knocked out by Dillian Whyte. But the reality is, when it really came down to it, he never wanted to fight Oleksandr Usyk.

“Because he could’ve gone straight into a fight with Oleksandr Usyk, but he didn’t want to go straight into a fight with Oleksandr Usyk.

“But you won’t ever hear that and the public won’t ever hear that. You’ll just hear Fury on Instagram, screaming and shouting with smoking mirrors.”

Purse bids for the Dillian Whyte fight are set to be decided today.

Fury has reacted to the latest news on the negotiations quite like Hearn had predicted, as he posted a video, captioned “there is some silly business men out there”, of himself, his father John, his brother Tommy and fellow heavyweight boxer Joseph Parker shouting and laughing.

It isn’t exactly clear what Fury is referring to in the video, although based on Hearn’s comments, it more than likely has something to do with a potential step aside sum for Joshua or the purse bid for his planned fight against Whyte.

The purse bid for the fight between Fury and Whyte is set to be decided today, and although the deadline has already been pushed back several times, Hearn has said that he expects a deal will finally be made.

Read More About: eddie hearn, oleksandr usyk, tyson fury