Eddie Hearn questions if Tyson Fury will fight Oleksandr Usyk

Eddie Hearn has questioned if Tyson Fury will fight Oleksandr Usyk based on the outrageous price the British heavyweight has set for the bout.

Fury has informed the WBC that he intends to continue his professional boxing career and defend his world title, and it appears that a blockbuster bout against Usyk is the only fight on his mind.

The 34-year-old, who had insisted that he was retired, has claimed that he wants £500 million to face Usyk in an undisputed world heavyweight title fight, a sum which he certainly isn’t guaranteed to receive.

Matchroom Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn was speaking on IFL TV and insisted that Fury’s demand will not be met, which throws the fight into doubt.

Eddie Hearn on Tyson Fury’s demand.

“What does Fury want? A half a billion? Well, he ain’t getting anywhere near that kind of money, so maybe he doesn’t take the fight. I’m not so sure that he does,” Hearn said.

“If he’s a man of his word, which we all know he isn’t, then a half a billion or he’s not fighting, there you go. He ain’t fighting because he ain’t getting half a billion. Nowhere near.

“He’s not negotiating with any governments. He’s setting a price and saying he won’t fight for a penny less. ”

‘You’ve got two geniuses in the ring.’

While Hearn doubts that a fight between Fury and Usyk will actually take place, he did admit that he would be interested in seeing the two come to blows, and would expect the Ukrainian to win.

“Some people put up clickbait. My line the other day was I don’t think it’s a very entertaining fight, but I think it’s an intriguing fight,” Hearn explained.

“I don’t believe that their styles are going to make for a great fight, but I think it’s very intriguing.

“You’ve got two geniuses in the ring, two tremendous fighters. No one puts that bit up when they put my quotes up. I just think Usyk’s very, very difficult to beat and I give him the edge.”

Read More About: eddie hearn, oleksandr usyk, tyson fury