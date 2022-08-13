Eddie Hearn labels Tyson Fury ‘insecure’ after latest retirement announcement

Eddie Hearn has accused Tyson Fury of attempting to take publicity away from Anthony Joshua by announcing his retirement from professional boxing again.

Fury had insisted he was retired from professional boxing after his last fight against Dillian Whyte in April, although in recent days he appeared to be intent on resuming his career for a trilogy bout against Derek Chisora.

Despite calling Chisora out, Fury then took to social media yesterday to announce that he is remaining retired after having “long, hard conversations” with those close to him.

Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn clearly isn’t impressed by Fury’s antics, claiming in an interview with IFL TV that his latest retirement announcement is an attempt to take publicity away from Anthony Joshua.

Eddie Hearn on Tyson Fury.

“Someone told me today that Tyson Fury has announced his retirement again. He must be so insecure to have to.. every time AJ fights, he does this,” Hearn said.

“I don’t know at what point you’d sit there and go, ‘What I’m going to do is I’m going to start talking loads of shit to get publicity to try and take it away from AJ.’

“You are self-proclaimed the number one heavyweight in the world. So what are you bothered about Anthony Joshua for? He [Fury] doesn’t want the money. No interest in the money. He wants half a billion.

“I’ve never seen so many contradictions. I contradict myself so much. He’s on another level. Let’s see what happens next week. Let’s see AJ knockout Oleksandr Usyk, and then he’s coming for Tyson Fury.”

MASSIVE THANKS TO EVERYONE WHO HAD AN INPUT IN MY CAREER OVER THE YEARS & AFTER LONG HARD CONVERSATIONS IV FINALY DECIDED TO WALK AWAY & ON MY 34th BIRTHDAY I SAY Bon voyage. HEARS A FEW WHO MADE IS SPECIAL ALONG THE WAY… pic.twitter.com/jNeF1CbBqm — TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) August 12, 2022

Anthony Joshua aims for redemption against Oleksandr Usyk.

Joshua will fight Oleksandr Usyk for a second time next Saturday in Saudi Arabia, where he will look to avenge a unanimous decision loss he suffered against his Ukrainian opponent last September.

Although Fury has grabbed the headlines in recent days, the rematch between Joshua and Usyk will undoubtedly be the biggest boxing story of the month.

Whether or not Fury will fight the winner of this month’s bout in a heavyweight unification title bout is anyone’s guess, as he has properly come out of retirement in the past.

