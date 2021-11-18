Eddie Hearn fumes over Tyson Fury’s ‘outrageous’ demands for Dillian Whyte fight

Eddie Hearn has labelled Tyson Fury’s financial demands for a potential bout with Dillian Whyte as outrageous.

Whyte was expected to be named by the WBC as Fury’s mandatory challenger, as he currently holds the title of the governing body’s interim champion, but that failed to materialise as a result of Whyte’s ongoing legal battle with the WBC.

Hearn believes that Whyte will get a favourable decision from the legal case, and said that he understands why the WBC can’t yet issue the fight as a result of the arbitration, but does expect that Fury and his fighter will face off early next year.

Although the Matchroom Boxing promoter appeared to be largely unconcerned with the lack of a ruling from the WBC in an interview with IFL TV, Hearn was concerned with the financial demands that Fury has made for the fight.

Eddie Hearn on Tyson Fury’s ‘outrageous’ financial demands.

“That [the purse split] is almost secondary to the fight being ordered. The interim champion can receive up to 45 percent of a split and I believe that the purse should be at those kinds of levels,” Hearn said.

“We saw Top Rank talking about 20 percent to Whyte which is outrageous. But again, I think something that should be left to [the WBC].

“The problem is time we need to move forward and it is closing in, but ads I said I’m confident that it will be a ruling that is fair to Dillian Whyte.

“I think it’s closing in. I don’t think we’re far from a decision in that respect and we’d like to make that fight early next year.”

My opening fight week interview with @EddieHearn from the States 🇺🇸 We talk Fury/Whyte WBC ruling, Canelo at cruiser, Leonard Ellerbe's comments & #AndradeQuigley.

Dillian Whyte is closing in on a heavyweight title shot.

Although the WBC has not yet ordered a mandatory title fight between Fury and Whyte, there doesn’t appear to be any other logical challenger for the ‘Gyspy King’ to fight next.

The WBC did say that they would sanction a bout between Fury and Oleksandr Usyk, as it would be an undisputed world heavyweight title fight, but the Ukrainian will instead fight Anthony Joshua for a second time early next year.

Whyte is currently recovering from a shoulder injury, which saw his planned bout with Otto Wallin cancelled, but Hearn revealed that he will return to training in the next few weeks and will be ready to step into the ring in the first third of 2021.

Fury has remained quiet over who he intends to fight next, although for the time being, he will help train his younger brother Tommy for his fight with Jake Paul next month.

