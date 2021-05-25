Eddie Hearn claims Tyson Fury could have terminated Deontay Wilder contract

Eddie Hearn has claimed that Tyson Fury could have terminated his contract with Deontay Wilder back in December.

A heavyweight unification title bout between Fury and Anthony Joshua was planned for this summer, but that was scrapped after a US judge ruled that Wilder was entitled to a third fight with Fury before September 15.

Joshua’s promoter Hearn was speaking to IFL TV about the recent difficulties and aired his frustrations about the situation which will prevent the two British heavyweights from facing off this summer.

‘AJ feels that Fury never wanted to fight.’

“What sort of ruling is that from an arbitrator? To order a rematch with a specific date?” Hearn questioned.

“And then when the arbitration ruling comes through, you clearly see that Top Rank had the ability to terminate the contract with Deontay Wilder back in December.

“But the fact is, they didn’t terminate, they kept planning the fight, they kept talking to [Wilder’s promoters] PBC – the whole thing absolutely stinks.

“AJ feels that Fury never wanted to fight, that Fury was just using his name for clout. I think there’s a very valid argument for that.

“I’d like to believe that Tyson Fury wants this fight, and wanted this fight, and basically was just f***** by others.”

Alternative plans for this summer.

Fury will now take on Deontay Wilder for a third time on July 24 in Las Vegas, where he has promised to knock out his American opponent inside of one round.

Joshua is likely to face Ukrainian challenger Oleksandr Usyk this summer, after the WBO ordered the British boxer to defend his titles against the former undisputed cruiserweight world champion.

A fight between Joshua and Fury could now take place at the end of this year at the earliest, despite the bout being all but confirmed for the August 14 just nine days ago.

