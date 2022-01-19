Eddie Hearn insists Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua is a ‘dead cert’

Eddie Hearn has promised that Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua will eventually fight and predicted that the bout could take place as early as this year.

Fury and Joshua had been set to face off last August in a bout that was being billed as the biggest British heavyweight boxing fight in history, but those plans were scuppered when a US-based judge decided that Fury must fight Deontay Wilder for a third time.

Although there had been a largely apathetic reaction to news of Fury’s third fight with Wilder, it was ultimately a thrilling encounter, while Joshua went on to lose his heavyweight titles to Ukrainian challenger Oleksandr Usyk.

Eddie Hearn on a Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua fight.

Hearn, Joshua’s promoter, was speaking to the DAZN Boxing Show and insisted that a fight with Fury would happen either this year or next.

“I think the AJ Fury fight is still the fight. That’s the fight that people still want to see and will always be there. The bigger the better.,” Hearn said.

“That fight, I promise you, will happen, whether that’s late this year or early next year, Fury vs. AJ is a dead cert to happen because it’s too big a fight not to.”

24W 31W

2L 0L 0 Belts All the belts

6 Abs though 😎 0 Abs pic.twitter.com/iFEeNK8cRV — TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) January 15, 2022

Heavyweight title fights await both men.

Before a Fury vs Joshua fight can be arranged, there is the small matter of two world heavyweight title fights first. Fury is set to fight Dillian Whyte in the coming months, while Joshua will face Usyk for a second time, likely in March or April.

Fury had previously insisted on fighting by March at the latest, but Hearn believes the bout with Whyte may have to come at a later date, due to ongoing discussions about the purse split.

Joshua’s rematch with Usyk is all but confirmed, after the British boxer activated the rematch clause in the pair’s fight contract, although there is no official date set for the bout yet.

Read More About: Anthony Joshua, eddie hearn, tyson fury