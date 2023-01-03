Close sidebar

Eddie Hearn outlines three-fight plan for Anthony Joshua in 2023

by Eoin Harte
Eddie Hearn has outlined a three-fight plan for Anthony Joshua, as the former world heavyweight champion aims to get back to the top.

Joshua hasn’t fought since he suffered a second consecutive defeat to Oleksandr Usyk back in August, while plans for a bout against Tyson Fury late last year fell apart.

Since then there has been little indication of Joshua’s next move, but Matchroom Boxing promoter Hearn has now outlined what the next 12 months will look like for the British heavyweight.

Speaking on the DAZN Boxing Show, Hearn revealed that a bout against either Deontay Wilder or Fury at the end of the year is the goal for Joshua.

Eddie Hearn on Anthony Joshua’s plans for 2023.

“Anthony Joshua and Canelo Alvarez are in the works to announce that first slate of 2023. AJ is fighting a month earlier than Alvarez, so he’ll be pretty much ready to go with an announcement in a week or so,” Hearn explained.

