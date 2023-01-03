Eddie Hearn outlines three-fight plan for Anthony Joshua in 2023

Eddie Hearn has outlined a three-fight plan for Anthony Joshua, as the former world heavyweight champion aims to get back to the top.

Joshua hasn’t fought since he suffered a second consecutive defeat to Oleksandr Usyk back in August, while plans for a bout against Tyson Fury late last year fell apart.

Since then there has been little indication of Joshua’s next move, but Matchroom Boxing promoter Hearn has now outlined what the next 12 months will look like for the British heavyweight.

Speaking on the DAZN Boxing Show, Hearn revealed that a bout against either Deontay Wilder or Fury at the end of the year is the goal for Joshua.

Eddie Hearn on Anthony Joshua’s plans for 2023.

“Anthony Joshua and Canelo Alvarez are in the works to announce that first slate of 2023. AJ is fighting a month earlier than Alvarez, so he’ll be pretty much ready to go with an announcement in a week or so,” Hearn explained.

“We pretty much know his date. We’re down to three or four opponents that we’re talking to. Obviously, rumours of his new training team, and there will be a full announcement from Joshua on that. “The plan now is to rebuild him to become a three-time heavyweight world champion, and the trainer will want to take the appropriate steps to do that. “It’s all very well being brave, listening to Twitter, going out, and fighting Deontay Wilder [next] and doing this and doing that, but there has to be a plan, a smart plan. “A smart plan is he wants to return against a top 15 guy in a credible fight and return in the summer against probably Dillian Whyte and then move forward against Wilder or Tyson Fury in a mega-fight in the ultimate 2023.” Merry Christmas family. I hope you’ve all had a nice day. pic.twitter.com/DaISdfb69k — Anthony Joshua (@anthonyjoshua) December 25, 2022 AJ needs to get back to winning ways. Hearn will be very aware that one of his most prized assets will need to win his next fight if he wants to compete for world titles again, having lost three of his last five bouts. Sharing a ring against an opponent outside of the top 10 contenders may be exactly what Joshua needs, having been outclassed by Usyk in his last 24 rounds.

