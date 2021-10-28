Eddie Hearn promises ‘ruthless’ Anthony Joshua in Oleksandr Usyk rematch

Eddie Hearn has claimed that Anthony Joshua will be “ruthless” when he fights Oleksandr Usyk for a second time next year.

Joshua was well beaten by Usyk when the pair fought last month, as the Ukrainian fighter outboxed his larger opponent for the duration of the 12 rounds, claiming a unanimous points decision.

The British boxer lost his heavyweight titles in doing so, and scuppered plans of an undisputed title fight against Tyson Fury, for the time being at least.

Hearn, Joshua’s promoter, was speaking to IFL TV and promised that Joshua would take a different approach to his second fight with Usyk, after failing to outbox the former undisputed world cruiserweight champion.

Eddie Hearn on Anthony Joshua’s hunger.

“I see a lot of comments about AJ when he does an interview like that. ‘Oh, he’s finally showing his true colors.’ That is AJ,” Hearn said after Joshua promised “war” and “murder” in the rematch bout.

“He had the responsibility as the flagbearer for British boxing to behave in a certain way. But he’s animated, he’s angry, but that’s what you want to see. The response seems to be great, and that’s what you’re going to get from him in this fight.

“You’re going to get the ruthless guy, the guy that is going to go in there and tear someone’s head off, and that’s what we want to see. That’s what we need to see. So, I like what I’m seeing, and I like the hunger, and I think he should do more.”

.@anthonyjoshua not holding back when asked about Bob Arum 😬 pic.twitter.com/1josAdkpCo — IFL TV (@IFLTV) October 27, 2021

AJ set to come out swinging against Usyk.

Many people had suggested that Joshua should take an aggressive approach to his first bout with Usyk, including heavyweight rival Tyson Fury, but Joshua was largely tentative and ultimately failed to get the upper hand in a technical bout.

If Joshua’s and Hearn’s recent comments are anything to go by, the second fight will be very different from the first, as the British heavyweight looks to use his natural advantages over Usyk.

His rematch with Usyk looks set to be in stark contrast with his second bout against Andy Ruiz, who he outboxed in their second fight after being beaten in a brawl in the first.

Joshua has looked nervous about his chin since that loss to Ruiz, but he will have to take risks against Usyk if he hopes to avoid another points decision loss.

Read More About: Anthony Joshua, eddie hearn, oleksandr usyk