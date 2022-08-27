Eddie Hearn says a ‘riot’ would have broken out if microphone was taken off Anthony Joshua

Eddie Hearn believes a riot could have broken out in the ring if someone attempted to take the microphone off Anthony Joshua during his post-fight speech.

Joshua was criticised for taking the limelight away from Oleksandr Usyk by making a speech after the pair’s fight, with the British heavyweight later admitting that his emotions got the better of him.

The speech, while largely complimentary of Usyk, hasn’t been particularly well-received and has prompted people to question why someone didn’t attempt to stop Joshua.

Hearn, Joshua’s promoter, was speaking on the DAZN Boxing Show about the speech and argued that taking the microphone off the heavyweight boxer would have escalated the situation.

Eddie Hearn on Anthony Joshua’s speech.

“There’s so many idiots out there who have got an opinion who go, ‘I can’t believe no one went over to him and grabbed the microphone off him.’ When he’s in that mood that would have been the worst thing,” Hearn said.

“There would have been a riot in the ring. It would have escalated terribly. It’s all very well people being smart after the fact, saying this, saying that.

“The truth is he reacted badly in the ring. He was frustrated. He worked for 11 months to try to win this fight. He wanted to win more than anything in the world and he behaved in a way that he knew he shouldn’t have.

“Someone wound him up, he blipped and it got worse. He left the ring because he knew he had to get out of the situation.”

I wish @usykaa continued success in your quest for greatness. You are a class act champ. Yesterday I had to mentally take myself into a dark place to compete for the championship belts! I had two fights, one with Usyk and one with my emotions and both got the better of me. pic.twitter.com/onnUAALm3R — Anthony Joshua (@anthonyjoshua) August 21, 2022

What next for the former world champion?

Hearn stated that he would like to see Joshua fight four times between now and the end of 2023, with a preference for a comeback fight against a top 15 heavyweight opponent in December or January.

While Joshua’s next fight may not be against a high-profile opponent, Hearn did also say he hopes to see him fight Dillian Whyte, Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury in the future.

Another world heavyweight title fight may be while away for Joshua, although wins against the likes of Whyte or Wilder would put him back in contention.

