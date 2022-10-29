Eddie Hearn insists Katie Taylor is not in decline

Eddie Hearn has insisted that Katie Taylor isn’t on the decline and stressed that she is in the best shape of her career.

Taylor is likely to be in the closing stages of her professional career at the age of 36, although there are still a number of milestones she could yet achieve.

The Bray woman is an Olympic gold medallist and the undisputed world lightweight champion, although Taylor still appears to be eager to fight Amanda Serrano for a second time and have a homecoming bout at Croke Park in Dublin.

Those two goals could happen on the one night of course, and promoter Eddie Hearn revealed to DAZN that Taylor’s focus still remains on breaking new ground next year.

Eddie Hearn on Katie Taylor.

“I just said to her there, ‘You’re in better shape now than you even were for the Serrano fight.’ I’m talking about definition, in terms of her strength. She’s so dedicated to the sport,” Hearn said.

“I don’t see the decline. Coming off the back of the two mandatory defences before the Serrano fight there were people saying, ‘I’m not sure about the performances.’

“Then she goes and puts together the performance of her career against Serrano when it counted. This is a great example. It’s a defence she has to take care of against an undefeated fighter. Everyone expects her to win easily.

“I think she wants to make a statement [on Saturday] night. I think that she wants to move forward into 2023 for those big fights. Croke Park’s a must. I just feel like it will be one of the greatest moments in Irish sporting history.”

"She's so dedicated to the sport. Croke Park is a must."

Argentina’s Karen Carabajal provides the opposition tonight.

Bigger fights may await Taylor, although she will be fully focused on disposing of Argentine challenger Karen Carabajal in London tonight.

Despite her impressive performance against Serrano in April, Taylor and Hearn will be eager to stage the rematch as soon as possible to ensure she is still at her best.

Taylor is a generational talent, although she is no heavyweight that can rely on power and toughness, and her speed and reaction time will begin to wane as she approaches her late 30s.

