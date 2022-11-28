Eddie Hearn ‘closing in’ on Katie Taylor Amanda Serrano Croke Park bout

Eddie Hearn has said he is “closing in on a deal” for Katie Taylor to fight Amanda Serrano at Croke Park next year.

Ever since Taylor defeated Serrano by split decision in April there has been talk of a rematch between the two, with both boxers suggesting that they would be happy to fight at Croke Park.

Naturally Taylor in particular wants to fight at Croke Park, as she is yet to have a professional bout on Irish soil, with all her fights to date taking place in either the UK or US.

Negotiations of a rematch between Taylor and Serrano broke down earlier this year, and the two went on to defend their respective world titles in recent months.

Eddie Hearn on a rematch between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano.

Matchroom Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn is confident that the two will fight for a second time next year however, as he revealed on Instagram that they are closing in on a night at Croke Park next year.

“Katie Taylor at Croke Park, basically we’re all over it. It’s the only thing we want to do. We’re negotiating at the moment with Most Valuable Promotions. We’re closing in on a deal,” Hearn said.

“Serrano could fight for undisputed [featherweight champion] as well against Erika Cruz in early February. We want to make it happen. Croke Park, we’re doing everything we can and I think we’ll make it happen.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eddie Hearn (@eddiehearn)

All roads lead to Dublin.

Hearn and Serrano have both stated their preference for the Croke Park fight to be against Serrano, although they have suggested they will host a bout at the iconic Dublin stadium with or without the Puerto Rican boxer.

The Matchroom Boxing promoter has said that ideally several Irish boxers would fight on the Croke Park card, and that undisputed world light-welterweight champion Chantelle Cameron could fight Taylor instead of Serrano.

Read More About: amanda serrano, eddie hearn, katie taylor