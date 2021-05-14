Eddie Hearn says Joshua vs Fury will be held in venue that ‘shocks the world’

Eddie Hearn has revealed that Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury’s upcoming heavyweight title clash will be held in a specially-created stadium in Saudi Arabia.

While the fight has yet to be officially confirmed, boxing promoter Hearn has described the bout as a “done deal”, with it set to take place on August 14.

Hearn was speaking to Sky Sports about the upcoming bout and revealed that the hosts in Saudi Arabia plan on building a new stadium for the heavyweight unification title fight.

.@anthonyjoshua are you ready for a war #PUSSY working hard to give the fans a big KO!!! #LETSGETITON pic.twitter.com/eq0C3Vf4UX — TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) May 12, 2021

“They want to build a new stadium. They have indoors options. In August at 11pm it will be about 23 degrees. They want to create something very, very special,” Hearn revealed.

“Last time they built a stadium for the Andy Ruiz Jr fight in just seven weeks and it held 18,000. This will be a similar set-up

“They have the opportunity to hold it indoors but they want to create something that will shock the world. They want to build a stadium just for this fight.”

Still no official confirmation.

While Hearn is confident that a deal is inevitable between the two parties, there is yet to be an official announcement on when and where the fight will take place.

Fury has expressed his frustration at the slow nature of the negotiations on numerous occasions, and has previously threatened to pull out of the fight, if certain deadlines were not reached.

Joshua recently took to Twitter to suggest that it was Fury’s side of the negotiation team that were holding up proceedings, saying he wanted “less talk and more action.”

“Spartan.” I’m tired.

My fans are tired.

Your fans are tired. We’re all tired of the talk. Less talk. More action!@Tyson_Fury. — Anthony Joshua (@anthonyjoshua) May 10, 2021

Fury unsurprisingly bit back at Joshua’s tweet, calling him a “big dosser” and claiming that he was the one who was all talk.

While the lengthy wait has come as a growing source of frustration to both the fighters and supporters, Hearn’s comments indicate that the negotiations are finally coming to an end.

