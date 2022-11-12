Eddie Hearn names list of Irish boxers he wants at Croke Park

Eddie Hearn has named a long list of Irish boxers that he would like to see fight on Katie Taylor’s undercard at Croke Park.

While nothing has been confirmed as of yet, momentum is growing for Taylor to have a homecoming fight at Croke Park after she retained her undisputed world lightweight titles by beating Karen Carabajal last month.

A rematch with Amanda Serrano is Taylor’s preferred fight, although undisputed world light-welterweight champion Chantelle Cameron has emerged as an alternative in recent times.

Regardless of who Taylor ends up fighting, Matchroom Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn revealed to IFL TV that he aims to have several Irish boxers fight at Croke Park on the night.

Eddie Hearn names the Irish boxers he wants to see at Croke Park.

“We need the Irish government’s support as well. Not in terms of allowing it to happen, but this is a very expensive operation to go into Croke Park and put a fight on… Croke Park is the one, it’s historic,” Hearn said.

“I sent Brian Peters a list the other day. I’ll tell you now; Gary Cully against Jorge Linares, Spike O’Sullivan against [Denis] Hogan or Caoimhín Agyarko, Luke Keeler against Jason Quigley, Thomas Carty maybe against Johnny Fisher.

“There are so many fights like that going down, and you can imagine what kind of night it will be. There are so many Irish fighters desperate to go on this fight.

“Genuinely, you could go UFC style and say, ‘You v you, I’m not talking to you anymore, see you there do you want it or not?’ It would be amazing. I really want to do it.”

⚔️ 𝐔𝐅𝐂 𝐒𝐭𝐲𝐥𝐞 🇮🇪@EddieHearn says he may adopt a UFC style approach and gives an insight into the fights that may make up a Katie Taylor Croke Park card in April/May 🎤 @ColmMcGuigan 🎥 @IFLTV 🔗 FULL INTERVIEW ON IFL YOUTUBE pic.twitter.com/TEmZQuzEWB — Colm McGuigan (@ColmMcGuigan) November 11, 2022

Anticipation is growing.

Taylor has never fought in Ireland throughout her 22-fight professional career, although a blockbuster bout at Croke Park appears to now be a real possibility.

Although Taylor would be the star of the show, it would also represent a great opportunity for upcoming Irish boxers to showcase their talents, while it would be a great way to bow out for some veterans.

