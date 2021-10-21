Eddie Hearn confirms that Dillian Whyte’s fight with Otto Wallin is off

Eddie Hearn has confirmed that Dillian Whyte will not be fighting Otto Wallin at the end of the month after the British heavyweight suffered a shoulder injury.

Interim WBC heavyweight champion Whyte was due to fight Swedish boxer Walllin in London on October 30th, but that bout has now been called off, with no confirmation of the fight being rescheduled as of yet.

The winner of Whyte and Wallin would have been the mandatory challenger for Tyson Fury, after he retained the WBC belt with his victory over Deontay Wilder in the pair’s trilogy bout, but the road ahead now looks uncertain.

Dillian Whyte’s bout with Otto Wallin is off.

Whyte’s promoter Hearn took to Twitter to confirm that the bout will not be going ahead this month but said that Whyte will be back in the ring “shortly”.

“After an MRI scan on his shoulder today and consultation with the specialist, unfortunately Dillian Whyte is not fit to fight on October 30th,” Hearn tweeted.

“The show will proceed without Dillian and we look forward to seeing him back in the ring shortly.”

After an MRI scan on his shoulder today and consultation with the specialist, unfortunately @dillianwhyte is not fit to fight on October 30. The show will proceed without Dillian and we look forward to seeing him back in the ring shortly 👊 pic.twitter.com/bEz0UOOTJ8 — Eddie Hearn (@EddieHearn) October 20, 2021

‘I was looking forward to knocking Wallin out.’

Dillian Whyte was speaking to Sky Sports after the cancellation of his fight with Wallin and claimed that he would have knocked out his opponent within six rounds if it had gone ahead.

“I am devastated as I had a great camp, was in great shape, and had great sparring. I was looking forward to knocking Wallin out and would have done so in the first half of the fight,” Whyte said.

“I am devastated about not being able to fight on October 30 but I want to thank everyone for all of their support.”

While the cancellation obviously isn’t ideal, Whyte’s chances of a fight with Fury may not yet be scuppered. Whyte is still the WBC interim heavyweight champion, and could remain as the mandatory challenger for the ‘Gyspy King’ whether or not he fights Wallin.

Wallin would likely be very unhappy with that turn of events, as he would get another shot at Fury if he beats Whyte, but a bout between the two British heavyweights would almost certainly attract more attention than a second bout between Fury and Wallin.

Read More About: dillian whyte, eddie hearn, otto wallin