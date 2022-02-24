Eddie Hearn praises Dillian Whyte for the mind games he played on ‘control freak’ Tyson Fury

Eddie Hearn has praised Dillian Whyte for holding out until a few hours before the deadline to sign his fight contract with Tyson Fury.

Fury is expected to defend his WBC heavyweight title against fellow British boxer Whyte at Wembley Stadium on April 23rd, after the latter signed the contract in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Negotiations for the fight haven’t exactly progressed smoothly, as Whyte was understood to be unhappy with the 80/20 purse bid split in favour of Fury, although the bout has now been confirmed.

Matchroom Sport promoter Hearn was speaking on DAZN’s Boxing Show and was pleased with Whyte for making proceedings difficult for Fury, describing the heavyweight world champion as a “control freak”.

‘Take the control away from the control freak.’

“I love the game Dillian Whyte’s been playing, I think it’s so good to just not let Fury have control of the situation,” Hearn said.

“People are saying about Dillian Whyte not promoting this fight, he hasn’t got to do anything, it’s a purse bid.

“There’s no doubt about Dillian Whyte taking this fight, of course not, he wants to fight for a world title and this is the fight he wants, the fight he believes he can win.

“I like it, take the control away from the control freak, that’s a great bit of mind games. Listen, maybe Dillian Whyte will turn up on the night, maybe he doesn’t.”

LIKE A CHEAP WATER BALLOON 🎈💦

Tyson Fury’s response to Dillian Whyte’s mind games.

Fury had previously taken to social media to suggest that Whyte’s delay tactics had no effect on him, sarcastically suggesting on an Instagram live story that his training camp was a “mess” due to his upcoming opponent’s mind games.

“Oh my God. Dillian Whyte’s signed his contract for eight million dollars. What a surprise! An absolute idiot. Should this even be a talking point? The man signed, for the biggest pay-day he’s ever going to get in his life,” Fury said.

“Oh my God, my head hurts from all the mind-games that Dillian Whyte’s been playing on me. Oh my God. I’m so sore. I don’t know whether I’m coming or going. My training camp’s a mess.”

The WBC heavyweight champion then announced that he would not be posting on social media again until after his fight with Whyte.

