Eddie Hearn aiming for Deontay Wilder bout for one of three of his fighters

Eddie Hearn is hoping that he can arrange a fight between Deontay Wilder and one of three heavyweights contracted to his boxing promotion.

Wilder will return to the ring in October to fight Finnish heavyweight Robert Helenius, having not fought since he suffered a knock out defeat to Tyson Fury last year.

Although Wilder is no longer a world heavyweight champion, he is still one of the most highly-rated fighters in the division and would generate huge interest if he partakes in another blockbuster bout.

Matchroom Sport promoter Eddie Hearn was speaking to Intu Boxing and insisted that a fight between Wilder and Anthony Joshua would be huge even if Oleksandr Usyk wins on Saturday night.

Eddie Hearn on Deontay Wilder’s return.

“I think there are a few fights, win or lose, for Anthony Joshua that remain massive. Tyson Fury, Dillian Whyte, and Deontay Wilder. There are three of them there,” Hearn said.

“We’re in the hunt for all big fights. AJ wants to fight everybody, he’s proved that already. So an AJ-Deontay Wilder fight is a massive fight. ”

While Joshua was the first potential opponent for Wilder that came to mind for Hearn, he also suggested that Dillian Whyte or Derek Chisora could face the Bronze Bomber.

“Of those three, of course, it’s one of those guys. We’ll see if we can have those conversations. It looks like he’s going to fight Robert Helenius first, hopefully he wins that fight,” Hearn commented.

“But when you talk about going back to the money vs the money he’s making for Helenius, it’s so substantial. I’m not looking to wind anyone up, let’s just see if we can get around the table.”

The future of the heavyweight division.

Negotiations for a fight between Joshua and Wilder have taken place in the past when both were world heavyweight champions, although the bout never came to fruition.

The fight would still draw a huge amount of interest, although both men have suffered significant setbacks since they were first in talks.

Joshua can become a world heavyweight champion again if he defeats Usyk this Saturday, although if he loses, he will have a long road back towards the top of the mountain.

A fight between Whyte and Wilder would also make sense, as both men have traded insults with each other in the past and are both looking to bounce back from defeats to Tyson Fury.

