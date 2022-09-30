Eddie Hearn doesn’t think Anthony Joshua-Tyson Fury fight will happen

Eddie Hearn has admitted that he doesn’t think Tyson Fury will fight Anthony Joshua in December due to the former’s antics in recent days.

Fury’s stance on a fight with Joshua has been very unclear this week, as he claimed the fight was off on Monday, before suggesting that it could still happen on Thursday, before claiming later that day that he will face Mahmoud Charr instead.

Although Fury has insisted on a couple of occasions that the fight is off, his promoter, Frank Warren of Queensbury Promotions, has continued trying to make the fight in the background.

Joshua’s promoter, Eddie Hearn of Matchroom Boxing, was speaking to Dubai Eye about the situation and stressed that both sides are working behind the scenes while Fury continues to make grand statements on social media.

Eddie Hearn on negotiations for a Tyson Fury-Anthony Joshua fight.

“If we knew what was going on it would be a big help. We’re completely baffled. I think even Tyson Fury’s own promoters are baffled. We’ve been working really hard,” Hearn said.

“I saw his post today on Instagram in which the dates and the various bits weren’t true. What is true is ourselves and Queensbury have been working very hard to try to finalise the biggest fight in boxing.

“On Monday, we sent our final version of the contract to Queensbury, the same day that Tyson Fury announced the fight was off and he wasn’t going to wait for Anthony Joshua any more.

“So we kind of downed tools and then today we got some comments back from Queensbury from our draft contract on Monday. I can’t really fault Queensbury or Matchroom or the job we’ve done in trying to make this fight.

“We’re really like 10 days to two weeks in to negotiating the biggest fight in boxing. I’m sorry Tyson Fury, but it does take a little bit of time.”

This is a message to @anthonyjoshua. My promoter Frank Warren convinced me to let Queensberry carry on negotiating with your team this week, despite me knowing that you were never going to do this fight… pic.twitter.com/XpcHOpZJzk — TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) September 29, 2022

‘I think he wants an easy touch in December.

Fury has since gone on to say that he is willing to fight Charr and one other opponent on the same night on December 3rd, a proposal which the WBC is unlikely to agree to for their heavyweight champion.

Negotiations are still ongoing between Fury and Joshua’s teams, but Hearn admitted that he thinks it is more likely that the fight does not get made.

“I think he wants to fight Manuel [Mahmoud] Charr. I think he wants an easy touch in December,” Hearn commented.

“I think he’s going to use this whole experience to basically say, ‘Sorry public, I tried my best.’… I just don’t believe a word Tyson Fury says and I have my doubts the fight will happen in December.”

