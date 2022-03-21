Eddie Hearn expects Anthony Joshua to fight Oleksandr Usyk this June

Eddie Hearn believes Anthony Joshua could fight Oleksandr Usyk for a second time in June, as the Ukrainian boxer has been given clearance to leave his home country.

World heavyweight champion Usyk is currently in Ukraine, having joined the Kyiv Territorial Defence after Russia invaded his home country.

As a result, it was assumed that the planned rematch between Joshua and Usyk would be postponed at the least, and alternate opponents have been proposed for the British heavyweight in recent times.

Bob Arum on how Ukraine’s best boxers could compete soon.

However, boxing promoter Bob Arum recently revealed on Fanatics View that the Ukrainian government are considering allowing their boxers, such as Usyk and Vasiliy Lomachenko, to compete abroad.

“The Ukrainian government, which is tremendous, are co-operating with us as far as Lomachenko and also Usyk. They realise there’s tremendous publicity value in having them come out, train and participate in title fights,” Arum said.

“Hopefully the war will then be over, but if it isn’t, [they’ll] go back into defence mode. So I don’t know where that stands with either guy, whether they’re going to accept the offer of the cultural minister of Ukraine to leave and to train for fights.”

Eddie Hearn thinks Oleksandr Usyk could be back in the ring by June.

Matchroom Sport promoter Hearn was speaking to TalkSport and backed up Arum’s claims that Usyk could defend his world heavyweight titles much sooner than expected.

“Is AJ vs Usyk happening now? I actually think it will. I actually think that fight will happen next and it will happen in June,” Hearn commented.

Usyk is yet to comment publicly on whether he is interesting in leaving Ukraine to continue his career in professional boxing, although it does appear as though he has the support of his country’s government to do so.

