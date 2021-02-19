Eddie Hearn hints at fight between Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder

Share and Enjoy !

Eddie Hearn has suggested that a fight between Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder could take place, but not until 2022.

Joshua is set for a heavyweight unification world title bout with Tyson Fury this summer, with a rematch between the pair potentially taking place later on in the year.

Both Joshua and Wilder held world title belts for a significant period of time before the latter’s loss to Fury, but the two heavyweights never got into a ring with one another.

Hearn on potential Joshua v Wilder bout.

However, Joshua’s promoter Hearn has suggested to Sky Sports that a fight could take place with Wilder after the British heavyweight faces Fury.

“If it’s the right fight for AJ, not stylistically, but if it’s the right commercial fight [it could happen].

“Listen, Deontay Wilder knows he turned down the deal of a lifetime to fight Anthony Joshua, but he made his bed and respect to him. I want to see him back in the ring.

“All we’re focusing on is the Tyson Fury fight, and anything else happens in 2022, because those two fights will be our plan for 2021.”

“His career is done now.”

Wilder has not fought since his loss to Fury in their rematch in February 2020, after which he fell out with his former coach Mark Breland.

Breland threw the towel in to stop the punishment Wilder was taking from Fury in the seventh round but was sacked by the heavyweight champion shortly after the fight.

The experienced boxing coach claimed Wilder’s career was finished on The Fight Is Right podcast, labelling his former student as “foolish” for the numerous allegations he made about the Fury fight.

“With Deontay and I, that’s a part of boxing I guess. His career is done now, so, I’m done and he’s done. I’m done with him.”

In response to a viewer comment, he added: “Well one thing you all like to say is that, ‘He’s got a lot of power and that’s all.’

“I wish him well and that’s it. Only got his power and we’ll see how far that takes him, that’s all I’m gonna say,” Breland commented.

