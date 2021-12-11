Eddie Hearn admits he is concerned for Katie Taylor ahead of Firuza Sharipova bout

Eddie Hearn has admitted he is concerned for Katie Taylor ahead of her bout with Firuza Sharipova but says the Irishwoman is hoping for a tough fight.

Taylor takes on Kazakhstani boxer Sharipova in Liverpool tonight, in what has been billed as a warm-up fight of sorts before the planned blockbuster clash between the Irishwoman and Amanda Serrano next year.

Sharipova will of course see tonight’s fight as the biggest of her career, while Taylor also certainly won’t be taking her opponent for granted, although Hearn is surprised by the confidence in the Kazakhstani fighter’s camp.

Hearn was speaking to the Irish Independent ahead of the fight and admitted that the way in which Sharipova is approaching the fight has concerned him.

Eddie Hearn on Katie Taylor vs Firuza Sharipova.

“The worrying thing is they’re taking it very seriously. You see a lot of people turn up, ‘Oh, thank you so much for the opportunity’,” Hearn explained.

“They’re like, ‘We have to get this right. We’re winning this fight and we can’t have anything get in the way of our preparation.’ That’s a bit worrying. They’re not just here to make up the numbers.

“And there’s a lot unknown about her. Like, if you watch her, she can punch, she’s quite unorthodox, very tough… I don’t know…

“She’s either just a solid fighter or really, really good and really dangerous. I hope it’s just the first one to be honest with you. Katie wants the second one. But we just want to get through this fight and then, obviously, Serrano looms.”

Always special watching @KatieTaylor in action – going to be a brilliant atmosphere in Liverpool on Saturday as she defends her Undisputed crown live on @daznboxing #TaylorSharipova 🇮🇪🇰🇿 pic.twitter.com/TGSEr4je5T — Eddie Hearn (@EddieHearn) December 8, 2021

The Irishwoman is the strong favourite.

Although Hearn is concerned for his fighter, there is no doubt that Taylor is the favourite tonight, in what will be the Bray woman’s 20th professional fight.

Taylor has won all 19 of her fights to date, and looked imperious in her last bout against Jennifer Han in September, and will be eager to claim another comfortable victory ahead of a potential fight against Serrano.

Serrano is fighting next weekend against Miriam Gutiérrez, and should both the Cuban and Taylor win their respective bouts this month, a blockbuster clash between the two looks all but certain.

Read More About: eddie hearn, firuza sharipova, katie taylor