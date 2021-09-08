Donald Trump to act as a commentator for Evander Holyfield’s fight with Vitor Belfort

Former US President Donald Trump will be on commentary duties for Saturday night’s fight between Evander Holyfield and Vitor Belfort.

Evander Holyfield will fight for the first time in over 10 years this Saturday as he takes on former UFC light heavyweight champion Vitor Belfort, with Trump set to provide live commentary at the bout in Florida.

Former heavyweight champion Holyfield stepped in for Oscar De La Hoya after the ‘Golden Boy’ was hospitalised with covid, and will fight in the main event of a card that includes David Haye’s fight with Joe Fournier and Anderson Silva’s bout with Tito Ortiz.

Former President Donald Trump will be part of an alternate commentary feed for the Evander Holyfield-Vitor Belfort fight on @Triller PPV this Saturday night. pic.twitter.com/LEJ4N5Cpeu — Adam Stern (@A_S12) September 7, 2021

‘You don’t want to miss this special event.’

Trump will be joined by his son Donald Jr. in the commentary team, and both men will call all four fights on the night.

“I love great fighters and great fights. I look forward to seeing both this Saturday night and sharing my thoughts ringside. You won’t want to miss this special event,” the elder Trump said, via ESPN.

The former US President is no stranger to the sport of boxing, having previously hosted fights involving Holyfield, Mike Tyson and George Foreman at his casino in Atlantic City.

Evander Holyfield’s comeback fight.

While Holyfield has come in as a late replacement fr De La Hoya, the 58-year-old has kept in incredible shape, and had planned to make his comeback this summer in a fight with Kevin McBride, which ultimately fell through.

Belfort is considerably younger than Holyfield at 44, although he has only fought in one professional boxing bout before, and would have been preparing for a much different challenge in De La Hoya.

De La Hoya would have been quicker than Holyfield at the age of 48, but he is much smaller than the veteran heavyweight, and certainly wouldn’t have hit as hard as him.

