Dillian Whyte claims Tyson Fury is ‘slowing down’, intends to fight him next

Dillian Whyte has claimed that Tyson Fury is “slowing down”, partially due to the Kronk style of boxing that the ‘Gypsy King’ has used in recent years.

Fury appointed SugarHill Steward as his head coach in 2019, following his draw against Deontay Wilder, in a bout that many feel should have been scored in favour of the British heavyweight.

Steward, the nephew of famous boxing trainer Emmanuel, turned Fury into a Kronk fighter, a fighting style which sees boxers try to knock out their opponents rather than win bouts on decision.

Dillian Whyte on Tyson Fury.

While this style of fighting worked for Fury in his second and third bout against Wilder, Whyte told TalkSport that he believes that it has slowed down the WBC heavyweight champion and has made him more susceptible to taking punishment.

“I think that third fight took a lot out of both men. Tyson Fury doesn’t seem to be getting any better technically. He seems to be trying to be more of a puncher and trying to walk guys down,” Whyte said.

“But I think that’s because he’s naturally slowing down now. I think he’s naturally slowing down now and it’s probably the Kronk style or whatever. He’s taking a lot more punishment than he used to.”

Dillian Whyte believes he would’ve made quick work of Otto Wallin if he didn’t have to pull out of their fight due to injury. pic.twitter.com/V9XAjiGICS — ESPN Ringside (@ESPNRingside) October 21, 2021

A bout between the two British heavyweights could be on the cards.

While Whyte was scheduled to fight Swedish heavyweight Otto Wallin at the end of the month, that bout has been called off due to a shoulder injury that the former picked up in training.

A fight between the two now looks unlikely to happen in the near future, as Whyte has stated his preference for a heavyweight title bout with Fury next.

Whyte, who is the WBC’s interim heavyweight champion, is likely to be named as a mandatory challenger for Fury despite his bout with Wallin not going ahead.

“Fury’s got the world title and that’s what I’ve been waiting for, that’s what I’ve worked for. I don’t even know how much sanctioning fees I’ve paid,” Whyte commented.

“I could’ve easily abandoned this route and gone down another route years ago, but I’ve waited and I’ve waited and I’ve waited. So what am I going to do? Fight Otto Wallin or fight Tyson Fury, what are you gonna do? It’s common sense.

“Like I said, I’m not scared of no-one. I wanted to fight. I think they’re gonna mandate me vs Tyson Fury, they’ve basically said it already. It’s already been mandated really, so we don’t need to wait.”

