Dillian Whyte accuses Tyson Fury of running away from him

Dillian Whyte has accused heavyweight world champion Tyson Fury of avoiding a fight with him on two occasions.

Fury, who is set to fight Anthony Joshua in a unification bout later this year, claimed he is the only “king” in heavyweight boxing while tagging several of the top fighters in the weight class.

Whyte, along with Deontay Wilder, Oleksandr Usyk and Joshua were all tagged in the post, which featured an image of all the fighters dressed up in gladiatorial armour.

One these nuts in ya mouth u run away from fighting me twice #coward — Dillian Whyte (@DillianWhyte) April 4, 2021

The Jamaican-born British boxer didn’t take too kindly to Fury’s tweet, claiming he ran away from fighting him twice, while calling him a coward.

The two British heavyweights were sparring partners early on in their boxing careers, and Whyte has claimed that he “laid out” Fury in one of their sessions.

While the two have been competing at the top end of professional heavyweight boxing for a number of years, a fight has yet to take place between the pair and there is no current plans for a bout in the near future.

Potential upcoming bout with Deontay Wilder.

A fight between Whyte and ‘The Gypsy King’ may not be on the cards for quite some time but ‘The Body Snatcher’ is looking to fight the last man to share the ring with Fury.

Whyte called out Wilder in a recent Instagram post, claiming that the American is a coward who is “full of fear”.

Wilder has not fought since he lost in the rematch with Fury, his only defeat in his professional career to date. Whyte, on the other hand, has fought twice in the same period of time.

Both of those were against Alexander Povetkin, with the British fighter avenging his knockout loss in their first bout with a knockout victory the second time around.

