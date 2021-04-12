Dillian Whyte: Tyson Fury is a joker with a padded, cherry-picked record

Dillian Whyte has claimed that Tyson Fury gets “too much credit” while rubbishing the Gyspy King’s claim that he is the undisputed champion.

Fury is a two-time heavyweight world champion, having won his first world titles back in 2015 by beating Wladimir Klitschko before again becoming champion by defeating Deontay Wilder last year.

Despite those two victories, Whyte told Sky Sports that he believes Fury has rarely taken difficult fights and claimed that he cherry-picks his opponents.

“Fury and Wilder get too much credit for their padded, cherry-picked records and have only beaten one current Ring Magazine top 10 fighter each,” Whyte said.

“I’ve beaten three. Fury calls himself the greatest of all time, yet has turned down fights against me, even when ordered by the WBC. The guy’s a joker.”

‘He’s not even the undisputed WBC champion’

Fury recently took to Twitter to claim that he was the “one king” of heavyweight boxing, despite Anthony Joshua currently holding most of the major world title belts in the weight category.

While Fury is the WBC heavyweight champion, Whyte pointed out that he currently holds the WBC’s interim heavyweight belt and claimed that if he had gotten the opportunity to fight Wilder he would be the current undisputed champion.

“He [Fury] fought Wilder and beat Wilder, but I’ve been trying to fight Wilder for a long time,” Whyte explained.

“If I had fought Wilder, I’d have beaten Wilder before Fury. If I’d have beaten Wilder, I’d be undisputed WBC champion by now.

“As things stand there are two WBC world heavyweight champions. We have exactly the same belt. How can Fury fight to be undisputed when he is not even the undisputed WBC champion?”

Fury is expected to fight Joshua this year in a bid to become the undisputed heavyweight world champion, but the fight is yet to be confirmed despite the negotiations starting several months ago.

Whyte has been chasing a fight with Wilder for quite some time but has so far had little success in convincing the American to get into a ring with him.

Matchroom promoter Eddie Hearn has recently told iFL TV that he would like for Whyte to fight in the US next, and said that Jermaine Franklin, Stephan Shaw and Trevor Bryan are all potential opponents.

