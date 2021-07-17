Dillian Whyte labels Tyson Fury a ‘disgrace to boxing’ after fight postponement

Dillian Whyte has questioned whether Tyson Fury actually has Covid-19 after his fight with Deontay Wilder was postponed.

Fury was originally set to fight Wilder for a third time on July 24 but that has been pushed back to October 9 after the British heavyweight tested positive for Covid.

Fellow Brit Whyte was speaking to The Sun about the trilogy bout’s postponement and questioned whether Fury and some of his training partners had actually contracted Covid.

‘There are videos of him out and about, happy as Larry.’

“Tyson Fury is a w***er and a disgrace to British boxing if he has caught Covid-19 and gone around Las Vegas mixing with fans after cancelling the Deontay Wilder fight,” Whyte argued.

“He talks s*** because when you have Covid-19 you are sick and you have to quarantine and instead he is walking around smiling, mixing and taking photos with people.

“Either he has got it or he hasn’t – they said his mate and sparring partner Joseph Parker had it and the next minute he’s out at a UFC fight denying it.

“There are videos and photos of him out and about, happy as Larry, just like he was when the Anthony Joshua fight got cancelled. The biggest fight in British boxing history was cancelled and he was laughing and joking about it.

“It is exactly the same now the Wilder fight has been cancelled because of him apparently having Covid.”

Dillian Whyte offered to fight Deontay Wilder in Tyson Fury’s place.

Although Whyte clearly isn’t happy with Fury’s third fight against Wilder being pushed back, the WBC interim heavyweight champion did attempt to benefit from the postponement.

According to Eddie Hearn, Whyte was willing to fight Wilder on July 24 after news leaked that the fight with Fury was likely to be postponed.

Whyte and Wilder have traded insults on a number of occasions throughout the years but the two men have never gotten into a ring with one another, despite both power punchers being highly-ranked heavyweights for some time.

Wilder never publicly responded to Whyte’s offer and will wait until October to get back into the ring for the first time since February 2020.

