Dillian Whyte: Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua could be really boring

Dillian Whyte has shared his fears that the upcoming world heavyweight title fight between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua could be “very boring”.

A contract between Fury and Joshua was finally signed earlier this month, but a date for the highly-anticipated clash is yet to be confirmed.

While fellow British heavyweight boxer Whyte is excited for the bout between the two world champions, he predicted in a column for the BBC that he believes the fight could potentially be “too technical”.

My inspiration is my determination 💯 pic.twitter.com/9UlheLw9Dh — Anthony Joshua (@anthonyjoshua) March 23, 2021

“In my opinion, it’s a 50/50 fight because they have a lot of similarities and they can both adapt and modify their styles depending on their opponent, so it’s very difficult to say who will win,” Whyte explained.

“It could be really exciting or it could be really boring where they try to be too technical and one is waiting for the other. I can’t wait though.”

Whyte is well aware of what Joshua can bring to the table, having suffered a TKO loss to the Olympic gold medallist back in 2015, but has not yet had the chance to fight Fury.

‘I’m not worried about losing.’

Whyte has a major fight coming up himself, as he takes on Russian heavyweight Alexander Povetkin in a rematch on Saturday night in Gibraltar.

The British boxer was knocked out by Povetkin in the pair’s first encounter, but Whyte was dominant before the knockout blow came and is confident that he will overcome his Russian opponent in their second bout.

“This is 100 per cent the biggest fight of my career so far. It’s straight after a loss and I’m going into an immediate rematch. I’m not nervous though. I’m excited. This is just another fight and I’ve been fighting my whole life,” Whyte said.

Alexander Povetkin and @DillianWhyte have weighed in ahead of Saturday’s big rematch. The next time they meet will be in the ring ⏳🍿pic.twitter.com/bbzESN0E7k — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) March 26, 2021

“I’m a warrior. Everyone who knows me knows I’m a warrior. I’m not worried about losing. My mind is just focused on putting the wrong right.”

If Whyte defeats Povetkin this time around, the 32-year-old will become the mandatory challenger for Fury, should the Gypsy King overcome Joshua in their title bout.

However, Whyte may have to wait a while before he gets an opportunity to fight Fury, as the Manchester native is understood to have signed a two-fight deal with Joshua.

Read More About: Anthony Joshua, dillian whyte, tyson fury