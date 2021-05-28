Dillian Whyte slams ‘terrible’ Oleksandr Usyk ahead of potential Anthony Joshua bout

Dillian Whyte has argued that he would present a far greater challenge for Anthony Joshua than his probable next opponent Oleksandr Usyk.

Joshua has been ordered to fight Usyk next by the WBO after his planned heavyweight unification bout with Tyson Fury fell through, and will have to vacate that belt should he decide against fighting the Ukranian.

While Usyk is currently undefeated, the Ukranian challenger has fought just twice at heavyweight, and White told Sky Sports that he believes the former crusierweight world champions has not fared well after moving up weight.

RE: SHOW CAUSE NOTICE – WBO HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPION ANTHONY JOSHUAhttps://t.co/gcOnKmFYLI — WBO (@WorldBoxingOrg) May 22, 2021

Dillian Whyte: ‘Usyk has no punch power.’

“It’s a dead fight. Usyk hasn’t looked good. Who has he fought at heavyweight? Chazz Witherspoon, Derek Chisora. He looked terrible in the fights. He has no punch power,” Whyte claimed.

“Okay, he’s got good movement, but it’s not nice movement. At cruiserweight his movement was nice, but at heavyweight, his movement is not nice. It’s just so negative.

“The Derek Chisora fight, I watched the first six rounds and when Derek tired, I was like, this is rubbish. Derek was out on his feet and he couldn’t even stop him. He was punching him clean and Derek was walking through. Usyk is not a true heavyweight contender.”

‘Anthony Joshua almost got knocked out when I fought him.’

Whyte, who last fought in March in his rematch victory against Alexander Povetkin, wants to fight Joshua next now that the unification bout with Fury will not be taking place this summer. Joshua came out on top when the two fought back in 2015, as Whyte was sent crashing to the canvas by an uppercut in the seventh round. Joshua & Whyte’s chaotic first round 🔥🌪 @AnthonyfJoshua and @DillianWhyte had a fiery first round that carried on after the bell when they met back in 2015 pic.twitter.com/F1dXbuRkNN — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) May 28, 2020

The Jamaican-born British boxer believes he is well overdue for a rematch however, claiming he almost knocked out Joshua when they fought almost six years ago.

“The two fights I lost, the guys took major damage. Anthony Joshua almost got knocked out when I fought him,” Whyte commented. “If you watch the clips back you hear him saying, ‘If I took one more body shot from him, I would have folded in half’. These guys know regardless, win, lose or draw. I come to give work.”

