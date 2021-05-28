Dillian Whyte slams ‘terrible’ Oleksandr Usyk ahead of potential Anthony Joshua bout

Dillian Whyte has argued that he would present a far greater challenge for Anthony Joshua than his probable next opponent Oleksandr Usyk.
Joshua has been ordered to fight Usyk next by the WBO after his planned heavyweight unification bout with Tyson Fury fell through, and will have to vacate that belt should he decide against fighting the Ukranian.
While Usyk is currently undefeated, the Ukranian challenger has fought just twice at heavyweight, and White told Sky Sports that he believes the former crusierweight world champions has not fared well after moving up weight.
RE: SHOW CAUSE NOTICE – WBO HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPION ANTHONY JOSHUAhttps://t.co/gcOnKmFYLI
— WBO (@WorldBoxingOrg) May 22, 2021
Dillian Whyte: ‘Usyk has no punch power.’
“It’s a dead fight. Usyk hasn’t looked good. Who has he fought at heavyweight? Chazz Witherspoon, Derek Chisora. He looked terrible in the fights. He has no punch power,” Whyte claimed.
“Okay, he’s got good movement, but it’s not nice movement. At cruiserweight his movement was nice, but at heavyweight, his movement is not nice. It’s just so negative.
“The Derek Chisora fight, I watched the first six rounds and when Derek tired, I was like, this is rubbish. Derek was out on his feet and he couldn’t even stop him. He was punching him clean and Derek was walking through. Usyk is not a true heavyweight contender.”
‘Anthony Joshua almost got knocked out when I fought him.’
“The two fights I lost, the guys took major damage. Anthony Joshua almost got knocked out when I fought him,” Whyte commented.
“If you watch the clips back you hear him saying, ‘If I took one more body shot from him, I would have folded in half’. These guys know regardless, win, lose or draw. I come to give work.”
