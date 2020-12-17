British heavyweight boxer Dillian Whyte has said he “would love to smash Deontay Wilder’s face in” while waiting for a rematch between him and Alexander Povetkin.

Whyte suffered a shock defeat to Russian boxer Povetkin back in August but the British boxer invoked the rematch clause in their contract almost immediately after the fight.

However, Povetkin tested positive for coronavirus in November and has been struggling with the illness ever since, leaving a rematch looking unlikely between the two any time soon.

“I WOULD LOVE TO SMASH HIM”😲@DillianWhyte told Toe2Toe he would go after @BronzeBomber from the first bell if Wilder is serious about making the fight ⚡🤛 👂Listen to the full podcast: https://t.co/a3a8ZEp8LE

📖Read more: https://t.co/BpHn2cWyzp pic.twitter.com/OM4icXAnX1 — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) December 17, 2020

In the meantime, a fight between Whyte and Wilder is looking possible, with both fighters reportedly interested in the bout.

“I would love to smash Deontay Wilder’s face in. It’s one of those fights where I would be very charged up. I would go out in the first round and just get going after him.

“It is frustrating, but it’s still a big name. He’s one of the top guys and I would love to fight him.

“He has to be serious. We offered him six, seven million dollars once and he turned it down when he was making one million dollars to fight Luis Ortiz. How serious is he?” Whyte said to Sky Sports.

‘They want to fight me now because it’s a win-win for them’

The Bronze Bomber is in a similar situation to Whyte at the moment, and is looking to have a rematch with Tyson Fury after losing his second fight with The Gypsy King.

Whyte accused Wilder of having “no respect” for him as he believes the American is only looking for a fight between the pair now that he is no longer unbeaten.

“When people mention Deontay Wilder’s name to me, I just get stressed. It’s crazy, because once again someone else wants to fight me.

“Parker didn’t want to fight me when he had the title. I tried to fight him, no. Lucas Browne, I tried to fight him, no. All of these guys.

“Deontay Wilder, I tried to fight him when he was champion. No. Now they’ve all lost, they want to fight me after.

Whyte to fight Ortiz BEFORE Povetkin rematch?🤔@DillianWhyte could face four possible opponents if the Povetkin rematch is delayed further… and Luis Ortiz is number 1 choice☝️🇨🇺 📖Read more: https://t.co/pa0YUKQ4gV pic.twitter.com/Q33WFgObJu — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) December 15, 2020

“Luis Ortiz, I tried to fight Luis Ortiz three or four times. No. Povetkin, I tried to fight him three or four times before. No.

“But when they’re in a bad position, they want to fight me now because it’s a win-win for them. If they lose, they get paid well, if they win, they’re back in the frame. These guys have got no respect,” Whyte commented.

Read More About: deontay wilder, dillian whyte