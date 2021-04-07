Dillian Whyte offers to fight Deontay Wilder in Alabama to “make him feel safe”

Dillian Whyte has said he is happy to fight Deontay Wilder in his home state of Alabama if it means the bout is more likely to happen.

Former heavyweight champion Wilder has not fought since he lost to Tyson Fury in February last year, and has yet to commit to any future bout.

British heavyweight boxer Whyte has been calling for a fight between Wilder and himself since that loss to Fury and has told Sky Sports that he is willing to fight the American in his “own home”.

Dillian Whyte is ready to fight Deontay Wilder.

“I think the public demand for the Wilder fight is already there, to be honest. There’s a lot of demand for it already,” Whyte said when asked if fighting in American would increase interest in the bout.

“But fighting in America doesn’t hurt and it does increase the profile and the interest, and a different fan base and following. It would be good to get a big fight in America in the summer.

“I’ll fight Wilder in Alabama, if that’s what is going to make him feel secure and safe enough to take the fight. If he wants, he can have the home judges, his hometown, whatever. I don’t care.

“I’d even fight him in his own home, the kitchen, the garage, the garden, wherever. I just want to get hold of him and hurt him.”

Potential bout with Tyson Fury in the future.

While the Jamaican-born British boxer is currently focused on getting Wilder into a ring, his long-term goal is to secure a world title fight against Tyson Fury.

Whyte became the mandatory WBC challenger for Fury after he defeated Alexander Povetkin in their rematch, and explained he is willing to do whatever is necessary to get a shot at the Gypsy King’s world titles.

What a performance 🥊@DillianWhyte was back to his very best with a destructive KO demolition of Alexander Povetkin on Saturday nightpic.twitter.com/r1ItND6Ab1 — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) March 28, 2021

“It would be nice to fight back in England, but now with the crowd situation, we have to wait and see what’s the best option,” Whyte said.

“What’s more feasible, what brings me closer to the Fury fight and what is the next best move for my career. Let’s see if it’s America or England, or wherever. I just want to be busy and fight again.”

