Derek Chisora and Tyson Fury agree to go all out in first round

Derek Chisora and Tyson Fury have agreed to go all out in the first round of Saturday night’s world heavyweight title fight.

There has been very little excitement brewing over this weekend’s fight, as Chisora is a massive underdog given that he has been beaten by Fury twice already.

While Fury has claimed that Chisora is a worthy opponent, many fans are disappointed in the match up, especially as a blockbuster bout against Anthony Joshua was planned to go ahead this month.

As a result, both men seem eager to generate as much interest in the fight as possible, as Chisora revealed at the post-fight press conference that the two had agreed to go all out in the first round.

Derek Chisora promises an electric first round against Tyson Fury.

“We want to give you the best first round in the heavyweight game forever. The opening bell to this fight is going to be electric,” Chisora said.

“So by the time you want to sit down, you’re not going to be sitting down. You’re going to be standing up. If he gets Paris to give him his balls back from his wife’s handbag that’ll be fine, so we can get the fight on in the first round.

“We need the first round to be electric so the place will be buzzing, so people can talk about it. I’m prepared to do it, I don’t know if he is.

“But from what I know of Tyson, he’s a man of his word. We shook on it, we spat on it, so we’re going to go for it. I’m buzzing.”

Fury didn’t refute Chisora’s claim that he had agreed to go all out in the first round and didn’t take any offence to his opponent’s dig either.

“I’ll have to ask her for them balls. She might not give them to me. I might have to do it without the balls, but whatever.”

A promise to deliver the greatest first round in boxing history 🥊@Tyson_Fury and @DerekWarChisora are planning something special…#FuryChisora | BT Sport Box Office | December 3rd pic.twitter.com/XYRdy1b5uX — Boxing on BT Sport 🥊 (@BTSportBoxing) December 1, 2022

An undisputed world heavyweight title fight against Oleksandr Usyk awaits.

There is unlikely to be an upset on Saturday night, although if Fury does win as expected there will be little in the way of an undisputed world heavyweight title fight between himself and Oleksandr Usyk.

Fury has frequently disparaged Usyk and insisted he is too small to give him any trouble, although he has also declared his intention to fight the Ukrainian heavyweight.

Nothing is ever guaranteed in the world of professional boxing of course, although fans will hope that a first undisputed world heavyweight champion since Lennox Lewis will be crowned next year.

